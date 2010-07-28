TV Ratings: ‘Masterchef’ solid, Tony Robbins tanks on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 27, 2010.

FOX got solid numbers for the premiere of the new Gordon Ramsay show “Masterchef,” helping the network win Tuesday in the young adult demos.

Meanwhile, NBC’s “Breakthrough with Tony Robbins” tanked. There’s no way to sugarcoat that one.

Among adults 18-49, FOX won the night with a 2.8 rating, beating the 2.0 rating for ABC in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.9 rating was third, bettering the 1.2 rating for CBC and The CW’s 0.3 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged a 4.9 rating/9 share compared to the 4.4/8 for NBC, but NBC averaged 7.37 million viewers compared to an estimated 7.22 million viewers for CBS. ABC and FOX tied for third with 3.5/6. The CW’s 0.5/1 trailed.

In the 8 p.m. hour, CBS’ “NCIS” repeat attracted the night’s biggest audience with a 9.55 million viewers and a 6.4/12. A repeat of “Wipeout” gave ABC a 4.1/7 for second. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen was third overall with a 3.7/7, but won the hour in the key demo with a 2.8 ratings. On NBC, “Breakthrough with Tony Robbins” did a 2.1/4, drawing only 3.125 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating. The CW’s repeat of “One Tree Hill” was fifth.

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with a 5.1/9, edging out the 4.8/8 for CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles.” ABC’s “Wipeout” repeat was third. FOX’s “Masterchef” premiere had a 3.3/6 and won the hour with a 2.7 demo rating. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” repeat had a 0.5/1 for fifth.

The second hour of “America’s Got Talent” improved to a 6.0/10 in the 10 p.m. hour, winning with a 2.8 rating. CBS’ repeat of “The Good Wife” was second overall, but third in the demo. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” special had a 2.9/5 for third overall, coming in second in the demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.