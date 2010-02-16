TV Ratings: Monday figures favor NBC’s Olympics over ‘The Bachelor’

Fast National ratings for Monday, February 15, 2010.

NBC’s Winter Olympics broadcast, featuring the pairs figure skating finals, crushed all Monday rivals in its path, with the exception of ABC’s solid “The Bachelor,” which was barely impacted in second.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 7.2 rating, comfortably ahead of ABC’s 3.2 rating in the key demographic. CBS’ 2.6 rating and the 2.5 rating for FOX followed closely. The CW’s 0.9 rating trailed.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 25.49 million viewers to go with a 14.4 rating/22 share. ABC was second with a 6.1/9, with CBS’ 5.2/8 and the 4.6/7 for FOX following. The CW’s 1.2/2 trailed.

NBC’s Olympics telecast had its highest ratings in the 8 p.m. hour, doing a 14.8/22 overall and a 7.3 demo rating. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was second with a 7.2/11 and a 3.8 demo. FOX’s repeat of “House” was third with a 4.2/6, beating CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Accidentally on Purpose.” The CW’s new “One Tree Hill” had a 1.3/2 for fifth.

The Olympics stayed in first for NBC at 9 p.m. with a 14.2/21 and a 7.3 demo rating. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was up to a 7.4/11 and a 4.3 rating in the demo. CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory” repeats were a close third. Either because of the Olympics or because of the absence of a “House” lead-in, FOX’s “24” plummeted to a 5.0/7 and a 2.7 demo. The CW’s new “Life Unexpected” had a 1.2/2 for fifth.

NBC closed out its primetime sweep with a 14.1/23 and a 7.0 demo rating in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “CSI: Miami” repeat was second with a 5.5/9. That left ABC’s “Castle” repeat in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particular in the case of live events.