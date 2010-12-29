TV Ratings: NBC dominates with rare Tuesday Night Football game

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 28, 2010.

NBC’s ratings suffered on Sunday night with the postponement of the Eagles-Vikings game, but the rescheduled game gave the network an easy Tuesday win, even with Brett Favre sitting on the bench. CBS’ broadcast of the Kennedy Center Honors was no competition.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 7.3 rating, beating the combined totals for CBS (1.6 rating), FOX (1.3 rating), ABC (1.0 rating) and The CW (0.3 rating) in the key demographic.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 21.54 million viewers and a 12.5 rating/21 share, easily topping the 9.78 million viewers and 6.3/10 for CBS. FOX’s 2.5/4 and 4.04 million viewers and ABC’s 2.2/4 and 3.61 million viewers were far back, as was The CW’s 0.5/1 and 814,000 viewers.

8 p.m. — NBC swept the primetime hours with the game between Philadelphia and Minnesota, starting with 20.71 million viewers and a 6.7 rating among adults 18-49 in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS” was second with 10.59 million viewers. FOX’s “Glee” repeat was a distant third with 4.08 million viewers, which edged out the 3.99 million viewers for ABC’s “Rudolph’s Shiny New Year.” The CW was fifth with 932,000 viewers for a “One Tree Hill” repeat.

9 p.m. — The second hour of NBC’s football game improved to 22.18 million viewers and a 7.6 rating in the key demographic. CBS was second with the 9.22 million viewers and 1.5 demo rating for the start of the 33rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors telecast. FOX’s second “Glee” repeat averaged nearly 4 million viewers, with ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” repeat coming in fourth with 3.37 million. The CW’s “Life Unexpected repeat averaged 695,000.

10 p.m. — The NBC football coverage closed primetime with 21.73 million viewers and a 7.7 demo rating. CBS’ Kennedy Center Honors was second with 9.53 million. ABC was third with 3.46 million viewers for a repeat of “Detroit 187.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js