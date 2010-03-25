TV Ratings: ‘Target’ down, but ‘American Idol’ carries FOX Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, March 24, 2010.

Facing CBS’ annual NCAA-pushed Wednesday “Survivor,” FOX’s “Human Target” was down, but the “American Idol” results show improved week-to-week and kept FOX on top for the night.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.5 rating for the night. CBS’ 2.4 rating, the 2.3 rating for ABC and NBC’s 2.0 rating was all bunched together in the key demographic. The CW’s 0.9 rating trailed.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 13.88 million viewers to go with an 8.1 rating/13 share. CBS was second with a 5.6/9, with NBC’s 4.7/8 and the 4.1/7 for ABC following. The CW was fifth with a 1.4/2.

CBS started the night in first with a 6.5/11 for “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains,” which did a 3.3 demo rating as well. ABC’s repeat of “Modern Family” and a new “The Middle” were second with a 4.3/7, dropping “Human Target” to third with a 4.2/7. NBC’s “Mercy” was fourth and tied in the demo with The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model,” which had a 2.0/3 overall for fifth.

“American Idol” took control in the 9 p.m. hour with a 12.0/19 and a 7.1 demo rating for FOX. CBS repeat of “Criminal Minds” was second overall with a 5.4/9. ABC’s “Modern Family” (5.5/9 and a 3.6 rating) and “Cougar Town” (4.1/6 and a 2.6 demo) were third. NBC was fourth with a repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” On The CW, the premiere of “Fly Girls” and a new “High Society” did a 0.8/1 for fifth.

NBC won the 10 p.m. hour with a 6.7/12 and a 3.3 demo rating for a new “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” both numbers up from last week. CBS’ “CSI: NY” was second. ABC’s “Ugly Betty” did a 3.2/6 for third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.