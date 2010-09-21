TV Review: NBC’s ‘Undercovers’

You may have noticed NBC spending a lot of time this summer promoting a fun espionage-romantic-dramedy about a pair of spies who have to balance their secret agent engagements and their romantic life, while holding down cover jobs in the service industry. They jet around the globe (mostly with the help of green screen on the Warner Brother lot) and fight shadowy conspiratorial forces, aided by a goofy sidekick and reporting to a stern intelligence contact, frequently finding themselves infiltrating parties and gala events dressed to the nines.
You may also have noticed that the fun espionage-romantic-dramedy in question wasn’t “Chuck.”
While “Chuck” maintained its status as NBC’s largely forgotten little-engine-that-barely-could, chugging along with fan and critical adulation, very little audience to speak of and only sporadic promotion, NBC’s new series “Undercovers” premieres on Wednesday (Sept. 22) accompanied by a mammoth marketing wave.
For the record: I don’t begrudge NBC prioritizing “Undercovers” over “Chuck.” The network gave “Chuck” a really big push last winter when it returned and the long-term impact was negligible. I’m happy to have “Chuck” back for as long as we have it back and I know that when it comes to marketing, “shiny and new” trumps “settled and familiar.” It has to.
Still, I get bogged down in the sense, as I see it, that “Undercovers” is basically a slicker, more expensive, less geeky (less enjoyable) version of “Chuck,” a show that NBC has already struggled to support for four years.
The big difference is that NBC is trying to hang “Undercovers” on the hook of J.J. Abrams’ name, ignoring that fans are smart enough by now to predict Abrams’ very limited involvement going forward and ignoring that Abrams’ name hasn’t exactly been a gateway to TV hit status in recent years.
When I write that “‘Undercovers’ is basically a slicker, more expensive, less geeky version of ‘Chuck,'” that’s not quite meant as an insult. I prefer “Chuck,” but the pilot for “Undercovers” is stylish, sexy and, at its best, quite fun.
Steven (Boris Kodjoe) and Samantha (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) Bloom are moderately successful caterers, dealing with all of the typical challenging of cooking and party planning. It’s a stressful job, but not nearly as stressful as their former gig as topline CIA agent. They’ve left that job behind for good, at least until Agency bigwig Carlton Shaw (Gerald McRaney) shows up to enlist their help in finding a former colleague (Carter MacIntyre). In no time, Steven and Samantha are working off the rust and jetting around the globe, aided by geeky sidekick Bill (Ben Schwartz), a junior agent with an impressive man-crush on Steven.
Written by Abrams and Josh Reims, “Undercovers” is high concept and approachable. It’s got a lot of “Chuck” to it, but the more obvious comparison would be to a less brooding “Alias” by way of “The Thin Man,” only without the dog.
In the pilot, there are a lot of different elements going on and none of them exactly emerge as strong enough to carry a show.
The spy stuff is straight-forward small screen action, boosted by Abrams’ energetic direction and a budget that was clearly tremendous. It’s still the usual attractive people and their stunt doubles fighting in clothes that are inappropriate for a brawl and running down hallways to escape fireballs and dangling from rooftops. Replacing the floating 3-D letters that identify cities in the Abrams-produced “Fringe,” “Undercovers” uses postcard tableaus to establish each new artificial international destination, including Fake Moscow, Fake Paris and Fake Madrid. There are now enough shows on TV working the same sort of slightly jokey, slightly muscular action and the medium may be looking for a director/choreographer capable of giving the genre an adrenaline boost. “Undercovers” won’t be that show.
The relationship aspects of the story are nicely played. Just as I enjoyed the clash between marital intimacy and espionage secrecy between Peter Gallagher and Kari Matchett on “Covert Affairs,” it’s a nice wrinkle that Steven and Samantha are happily married, but also have an entire past that they’ve kept secret from each other, both because of national security issues and because that’s what couples do sometimes. The whole “The spark had gone out of our relationship, but once we start spying, it’s back” thing is a bit too “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” but that’s one of those pilot tropes that needn’t be repeated.
Kodjoe is the more known quantity in this duo and he delivers a sort of smooth, masculine performance. Watching him in the past, I’ve always thought that what was standing in the way of his stardom was a natural, almost icy, reserve. It isn’t quite gone here. Kodjoe is cool, but maybe too cool, even when paired with Mbatha-Raw who suffers from no such problems. The British actress is a terrific discovery, right down to an expertly masked accent. Mbatha-Raw seems to have easy emotional access and maybe she’ll help Kodjoe loosen up that tiny bit he needs. It’s almost a contractual requirement that any review refer to how pretty the stars are. And they are, indeed, mighty attractive.
Joining the stars on the spy side of things is the always welcome McRaney, who rarely fails deliver convincing, lived-in characters, and Schwartz, who is stuck playing the Morgan/Marshall role (depending on whether you’re more of a “Chuck” or “Alias” fan). Schwartz is a talented enough guy that they’ll eventually find a way to form the character to his strengths, rather than recycling the character from other shows.
The third aspect of the plot is the catering side of things and the “Undercovers” team has sounded determined to make sure that their catering front doesn’t suddenly disappear amidst the European baddies, fancy-dress galas and reignited marital sparks. They have an elaborate catering set and food advisors and everything. In the pilot, their new gig seems important to the characters themselves, but it hasn’t been explained how it will be important to the show. Food shows are hot, so maybe this will be a workable hybrid?
As I mentioned earlier, we all know Abrams’ pattern on Bad Robot shows. He’s initially incredibly involved and then he departs and leaves his partners — Reims, in this case — running things as he does movies or different TV shows. He’s a busy guy. Who’s to complain? But when Abrams is as central to a pilot as he is to “Undercovers,” there will always be a concern of where the show goes when the big name director and the big hype budget aren’t around anymore.
And if “Undercovers” just ends up being a less entertaining version of “Chuck” with a racial-barrier-breaking twist? That’s a show I’d probably watch, too. I just wonder if NBC has promised viewers more with those months of promotion.
“Undercovers” premieres at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 on NBC.
LOVE Undercovers!!! The acting was excellent, love looking at the beautiful co-stars and it was fun to watch a happily married couple invigorate their desire for each other by doing exciting missions and slowly finding out secrets about each other! We all have secrets…lol!!!!!!!!!!
Horrible Show!! Is it too much to ask for some believability?!?! NBC has taken JJ’s name value down a peg or two. Is there anything that NBC is doing right this fall pilot season?
It was fun, well directed, had good pacing, interesting story and the location/action scenes were handled expertly. Top notch spy show (well above a cable series such as “Covert Affairs”) that I’ll tune into each week for the action, suspense and laughs.
I hope it continues along that path even without Abrams’ involvement.
Lastly, “Chuck” has gotten too far away from its original premise and become overly disjointed with an increasingly incredible level of absurdity topped with silly nonsense. For the moment, â€œUndercoversâ€ appears to be a more adult variation of â€œChuck,â€ which suits me just fine.
I loved the fast action and beautiful clothing. On the other hand, I found the male lead too arrogant for the character he is playing and the gorgeous female’s (over)acting was more appropriate for a musical comedy on Broadway.
ABSOLUTELY AWFUL. Bad writing made worse with cruddy acting. Simply ridiculous. Won’t last a full season.
Completely agree. Even though Abrams is a part/not a part of this show, hearing his name did interest me. I was a fan of Alias with Jennifer Garner so I had hoped this show would be fast-paced and on-the-edge-of-your-seat but it was so bland. it makes me think of that late 70s series hart to hart with stephanie powers and robert wagner. just pretty people in dangerous situations. it is really subpar. very disappointing.
Just watched Undercovers and Chuck blows it away, why not give Chuck a better night.
Undercovers comes off as more of a “comedy” than a drama. The writing is bad. The chemistry between the actors is good, the whole sister thing with the catering business is stupid, but the show is kind of cute to watch. Plus with the lead being a black man, I want to support the show as much as possible.
Can somebody plese help keeping the show on !it’s realy a nice show seing Steven and Samantha Bloom as a married couple working side by side and keeping up with their romance and every gob task is very different ,and boy that Kodjoe is hottttttttttttt!
To each his/her own I haven’t even heard or seen “Chuck” to those who luv it koodos. As for me I luv “Undercover” and hate to see it go. I Feel it was not properly promoted as other shows. I wasn’t aware of the show until I went to Timewarner primetime on demand to check out another show of NBC and I seen the preview for “Undercover”. For those who didn’t like it don’t watch it. NBC you need to give the show another shot and better promote the show. You have Boris Kodjoe as a leading actor “WHAT” and his costar Gugu Mbatha-Raw who work well together. Promote to the black community and I can a sure (higher ratings) NBC a hit show. I dare you to NBC. Most of the African American community is unaware of this show. You want ratings re promote the show to a wider audience. Also I luv the FBI assistant. Take the challenge NBC
PUT THE SHOW BACK ON!
I just think that it wasn’t promoted the best that it could be. 1st, who watches a show that is on Wednesday at 8pm. This wasn’t planned properly. Also, I don’t think that it was promoted as much as it should have been. I really enjoyed the last episode because I felt like the episodes were getting more and more action filled.
To be fair, if they brought more suspense in between the episodes by ending the hour without solving the crime I think it would bring more people in. Overall I think its a great show! Just change the time. I had to watch it on demand because I wasn’t home.
I love this show! please move it to a diferent when there is not much to watch on TV. I think it’s a very romantic refreshing kind of show, they make a very nice couple and Boris (God this man is hot!)
This show is hideous. Done, end of story.
