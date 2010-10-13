‘Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn’ adds ‘Pushing Daisies,’ ‘Pacific’ stars to various vampire clans

Summit Entertainment released the news that they have cast seventeen vampires to populate the final episode of the Twilight Saga. As an original method of keeping all the characters straight, they’ve announced each actor by his or hers vampire coven, or lack of one, (there are also American and European Nomads)

Among the seventeen actors cast, notable names are Lee Pace, best known for “Pushing Daisies,” who was cast as Garrett, an American nomadic vampire who is an old friend of Dr. Carlisle Cullen (Peter Facinelli) Joe Anderton, last seen starring in “The Crazies” as Alistair, another friend of Carlisle’s. “The Pacific” star Noel Fisher was cast as the Romanian vampire Vladimir, an enemy of the Volturi

Below is the breakdown by vampiric group:

THE AMAZON COVEN

Tracey Heggins as Senna

Judi Shekoni as Zafrina.

Among the oldest vampires in the world, Senna and Zafrina are descendants of an ancient Amazonian tribe. They have lived outside of civilization for centuries and therefore make no attempt to keep up a human facade. Though they drink human blood, the Amazons have long been allies of Carlisle.



THE EGYPTIAN COVEN

Omar Metwally (RENDITION, MUNICH) as Amun.

Andrea Gabriel (Lost, House) as Kebi.

Rami Malek (NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM) as Benjamin.

A ngela Sarafyan (LOVE HURTS, THE GOOD GUYS) as Tia.

The Egyptian Coven consists of Amun, Kebi, Benjamin, and Tia, with Amun as the leader. It is stated that even though they are not a biological family, they could pass for one. Amun is extremely protective of his family and fearful of Aro.



THE IRISH COVEN

Marlane Barnes (THE TREE OF LIFE) as Maggie

Lisa Howard as Siobhan

Patrick Brennan as Liam.

A relatively young group, was founded by Siobhan and Liam, but Maggie’s talent made her an important element of it. They are not vegetarian but they are civilized.



THE ROMANIAN COVEN

Noel Fisher (THE PACIFIC, FINAL DESTINATION 2) as Vladimir

Guri Weinberg (MUNICH) as Stefan.



The Romanian Coven is one of the oldest covens in the world and they were the ruling vampire family until they were unseated by the Volturi. For that reason they harbor a centuries old resentment of the Italian coven.



THE AMERICAN NOMADS

Lee Pace as Garrett (Pushing Daisies, THE GOOD SHEPHERD).

Toni Trucks (MUSIC AND LYRICS) as Mary.

Bill Tangradi (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) as Randall.

Erik Odom as Peter.

Valorie Curry (Veronica Mars) as Charlotte.



Turned during the Revolutionary War, Garrett has chosen to live a nomadic existence, wandering the world on his own. Garrett has never lost the rebellious spirit of his human life, and loves a good fight, always rooting for the underdog. Though not a vegetarian, Garrett is among Carlisle’s closest and oldest friends.



Mary and Randall are American nomadic vampires.



Peter and Charlotte are nomadic vampires and mates. They were created during the aftermath of the Southern Vampire Wars, in which Jasper was a key player. They have remained friends with Jasper ever since.



THE EUROPEAN NOMADS

Joe Anderson (THE CRAZIES) as Alistair

A nomadic vampire from England, Alistair has a misanthropic, brooding personality and a deep mistrust of all authority. Although he counts Carlisle as his closest acquaintance, he doesn”t visit more than once a century.



There you go, 17 newly minted bloodsuckers.

All will be seen starting next year when Part one of “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” is released on November 18, 2011. Part two will follow the next year on November 16th, 2012 for the finale. Bill Condon is directing, and the stars of the first three films, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner are all expected to return.