U2 returns to Nashville for first concert in nearly 30 years

Music City: Say hello to four lads from Dublin. For the first time in nearly 30 years, U2 will play Nashville and they are returning to same place that hosted them way back in 1981.
U2 will bring its 360 Tour to Vanderbilt University on July 2, 2011 at the Vanderbilt Stadium, according to the Tennessean. The last time wasDec. 2, 1981, also at Vandy, and we”re sure it wasn”t at the stadium, which holds 45,000 people. Tickets are $30-$350. Florence and the Machine will open.
The presale for fan club members starts Oct. 26, with tickets open to the general public on Oct. 29.
U2 has added a number of additional dates for Australia New Zealand, Mexico City and South Africa. For a complete list of tour dates, go to www.u2.com.
Is there a reason they haven’t played there in so long?
Brian– no really good one, but for awhile, they would play in Murpheesboro, TN, which is about an hour from Nashville–It had a better arena. But they haven’t played there for years either. So it must have been a matter of routing more than anything else…