U2 returns to Nashville for first concert in nearly 30 years

Music City: Say hello to four lads from Dublin. For the first time in nearly 30 years, U2 will play Nashville and they are returning to same place that hosted them way back in 1981.

U2 will bring its 360 Tour to  Vanderbilt University on July 2, 2011 at the Vanderbilt Stadium, according to the Tennessean. The last time wasDec. 2, 1981, also at Vandy, and we”re sure it wasn”t at the stadium, which holds 45,000 people.  Tickets are $30-$350. Florence and the Machine will open.

The presale for fan club members starts Oct. 26, with tickets open to the general public on Oct. 29. 

U2 has added a number of additional dates for Australia New Zealand, Mexico City and South Africa. For a complete list of tour dates, go to www.u2.com.
 

