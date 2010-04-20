Volcanic update: Miley Cyrus, Nas, Usher, Adam Lambert can’t kick ash

The ash spewing from Iceland’s volcano eruption put a damper on Coachella fans who were eager to check out acts like Gary Numan and Frightened Rabbit at the California festival: planes taking off from the U.K. and abroad were grounded.

And the problem persists this week, as many acts like Miley Cyrus and Sharon Jones feel the plight between man vs. the volcano.

Cyrus had to skip the London premiere of her new film “The Last Song.”

Usher, who was set to promote his newest “Raymond vs. Raymond” in Britain with some spot performances had to ground those plans, even though his single “OMG” is blowing up there.

As did Adam Lambert, who skipped his U.K. plans in between Australia, Singapore and the GLAAD Awards.

Whitney Houston got an excused other than “health” to skip three of her European arena tour dates — although she did manage to take a ferry to Ireland for her weekend shows. Well played!

London’s Electric Ballroom will be less electric on Wednesday night, as Nas and Damian Marley — performing under the moniker Distant Relatives — have had to stay put in the U.S. til the darkness dies down.



Sharon Jones and her Dap-Kings are stranded in Europe, between London and Amsterdam, which means they are missing their “Late Night with David Letterman” and NPR appearances.

And the poor Mary Onettes. They’re down and out on more than a dozen U.S. tour dates, one of their first major stints since the announcement of their excellent 2009 album “Islands.”