Watch: Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep’ music video

There are bad things going on in Adele”s house. Dishes, lots of them, are being thrown, there”s a renovation project gone horrible wrong, and there”s some demented court jester writhing around in a room filled with white powder. And that”s just the first minute of the video for “Rolling in the Deep.”
Then there”s a model of a miniature city, the buildings erected all in white, that goes up in flames as further symbolic proof that all has gone wrong. (Or maybe it stands for the fire that has started in Adele”s heart). Our favorite are the seemingly thousands of water-filled glasses trembling along to the bass beat. It”s a great visual that does seem matched to the line about finally seeing everything “crystal clear.”
Having said that, I have absolutely no idea what this video is about. It”s abstract as they come. Adele sits in a chair never rising as she sings, oblivious to the destruction going on in the other rooms. We don”t know why the jester”s scenes are shot in black and white. Maybe it”s just an artistic choice or maybe it means something much more. Sometimes there”s no need to have a linear storyline and this video proves it. It”s compelling and fascinating in a kind of “Hmmm, am I supposed to understand this?” way. I hope the answer is no, I”m not.
What do you think the video is about?
I have been transfixed on the video. The music is terrific. The singing is fantastic. But, it has been years since I have been drawn to a music video as much as this one. I hope that Adele had a big part in the concept and production.
again, bravo! miss adeles voice is transfixed to my inner soul. love how adele mixes a bit of soul with r&b. your dancer has the drawn the true emotion of a horrible breakup within the home. continue,continue,continue!!!
Jester? JESTER?! That is NOT a jester! That’s a NINJA! The way she sweeps the dust around the room, commanding it up in arching sweeps and blasting it around her body in clouds, is testament to her mastery!
I think the glasses of water signify the tears she cried at the end of the relationship. And the endless breaking of dishes signify the anger that has come of it. “You had my heart inside of your hands, and you payed it to the beat.” Maybe that’s the drummer. Over and over and over you broke my heart (like a beat). I think you’re right about the burning city. She’s been burned, and now it’s over. Or maybe it’s her burning him; at one point she says “I’ll lay your s*** out to bear,” and the back-up in the chorus says “You’re gonna wish you never had met me.”
powder equals drugs..breaking dishes equals abusive relationship, city destroyed equals what their relationship could have been and it was destroyed because of drugs, abuse, and dishonesty..scars of your love..the room she is sitting in show her loneliness and despair..white sheet in background..not sure?
We could’ve had it all… The world(!) Made a home together! A Marriage. A Life. And all the hopes and dreams she had for them are shattered/scattered into a million pieces…DESTROYED! Everything went ALL wrong. She says the fire in her heart has reached a fever pitch and it bringing her out the dark. At one point, she was sitting and licking her wounds. Feeling sorry for herself. Depressed. In the dark and now Anger is causing her to “TELL ALL”. THat what seemed picture perfect was not! “He” was not! Apparently, “He” messed up! And she wants him to see and feel what he has done, the pain and he’s caused ansd what he is now going to miss out on. Smh. Hell has no fury like a woman’s scorn!!!!!