Watch: Cookie Monster wants to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

“Sesame Street” seems to be getting better and better at crafting pop culture parodies devised to skip right over children and go viral via older viewers.
The show’s newest sensation? Cookie Monster’s audition tape to prove his worthiness to host “Saturday Night Live.” In the clip, Cookie Monster goes through his entire hypothetical episode, including monologue, musical guest and skits. It’s better if you don’t know what’s coming. They’re funny.
And, frankly, why *shouldn’t* Cookie Monster host “SNL”?
We have only two major quibbles about this video:
1) No Betty White joke? Come on! Kids love Betty White.
2) Shouldn’t “Sesame Street” segments be teaching kids something? We’re old-fashioned about things like that.
Anyway… Check it out:
Sesame Street segments on Sesame Street should teach kids something. This is promotion.
I took the fact that me mentions a call to action for us to “join this group” as a cue that this most likely didn’t air on an actual episode of Sesame Street. Seems to be just on the web with a push for it to go viral.
That’s basically what I meant. This is not a Sesame Street segment that will appear on the show. It’s a segment on the web that promotes Sesame Street. Same as the Grover video that went vira.
Teaching kids the basic structure of SNL in parody is perfectly educational and reminds me of a similar skewering that SNL got from Tiny Toons when I was 9. This is a lesson in culture.
I am so voting for Cookie Monster. Muppets have been a part of grown-up pop culture as much as they’ve been there for the wee folk, by the way. So grow a funny bone and see that this is NOT for Sesame Street, this is for bringing awesome to SNL. :D
he’s def channelling Al Pacino there
Why shouldn’t a fantastic, public-access show like Sesame Street be promoted? It’s a way of ensuring its survival, which all in all supports the greater good of educating our children, rich and poor. And the $$ that goes into promoting it is miniscule compared to $$ fed into political campaigns. Sesame Street is a worthy investment.
I hope hope Cookie Monster does host SNL. It’d be funny as Hell1