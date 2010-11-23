Watch: Cookie Monster wants to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

“Sesame Street” seems to be getting better and better at crafting pop culture parodies devised to skip right over children and go viral via older viewers.

The show’s newest sensation? Cookie Monster’s audition tape to prove his worthiness to host “Saturday Night Live.” In the clip, Cookie Monster goes through his entire hypothetical episode, including monologue, musical guest and skits. It’s better if you don’t know what’s coming. They’re funny.

And, frankly, why *shouldn’t* Cookie Monster host “SNL”?

We have only two major quibbles about this video:

1) No Betty White joke? Come on! Kids love Betty White.

2) Shouldn’t “Sesame Street” segments be teaching kids something? We’re old-fashioned about things like that.

Anyway… Check it out: