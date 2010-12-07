Watch: Daft Punk’s official ‘Derezzed’ video from ‘Tron’

My colleague Katie Hasty will post a full review of Daft Punk”s “Tron: Legacy” soundtrack later today, but until then, check out the official video for “Derezzed,” which MTV premiered today.

The video is decidedly old-school (well, as old school as futuristic knights can appear jousting on their combo lightcycles/dinosaurs) as the duo play a video game manufactured by Encom in 1981 (the original “Tron” came out in 1982; Encom is the company that creates “Tron”).

There”s no footage from the new movie, which opens Dec. 17, except there”s a reveal at the end that ties it up neatly to bring it back to the future.

Quite honestly, we like the trailer that features the music better. Of course, dialog interrupts the music in that one, but it’s much more visually appealing. See that one here.

