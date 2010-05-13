Watch: Dakota Fanning addresses Volturi inaction in first ‘Eclipse’ clip

Trouble is brewing within the ranks of the Volturi vampire clan in the new clip for “Twilight Saga: Eclipse.”

In the video that debuted via iTunes, Dakota Fanning’s Jane eyes a riot unfolding from newborn vampires. Demetri suggests, “They’ve already drawn too much attention,” while Felix counters, “So has our inaction. Others may begin to question the Volturi’s effectiveness.”

And Jane seems O.K. with this, which irks Felix some. “Maybe we should consult with Aro,” the Volturi elder/leader.

Or maybe you should shut the heck up, Jane says in her own, special way.

This all seems to come in the middle of the film, which may somewhat diverge from the novels in that the Volturi don’t really make an impression until the end.

Check out the clip below.

Yesterday, Chop Shop/Atlantic announced the full tracklisting for the “Eclipse” soundtrack, which includes new cuts from Beck, Muse, Metric, Bat For Lashes, Vampire Weekend (we see what you did there) and more.

“Eclipse” premieres in theaters on June 30.