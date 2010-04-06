Watch: Erykah Badu’s ‘Window Seat’ gets the Wanda Sykes treatment

04.06.10 8 years ago

Erykah Badu’s “Window Seat” music video slash strip tease has been causing a stir in the debate on decency and artistry, but that doesn’t mean we can’t laugh about it. Ask Wanda Sykes.

The comedienne made her own version of the clip for “The Wanda Sykes Show,” redubbed “Middle Seat.” Just wait at least for the rhyming scheme for “pee.”

Badu’s video earned her a disorderly conduct charge after the clip caught on — which comes with a $500 fine — and at the very least, the discussion has people, perhaps, interested too in her new music. Her new album “New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh)” came out last week.

Sykes may not have a new album, and she may not have had the opportunity to bare-all, but she did introduce the term “badus” as a non proper noun.

 [Watch the clip after the jump…]

Around The Web

TAGSerykah baduerykah badu chargeserykah badu wanda sykeserykah badu window seaterykah badu window seat chargeswanda sykes show

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP