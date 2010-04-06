Watch: Erykah Badu’s ‘Window Seat’ gets the Wanda Sykes treatment

Erykah Badu’s “Window Seat” music video slash strip tease has been causing a stir in the debate on decency and artistry, but that doesn’t mean we can’t laugh about it. Ask Wanda Sykes.

The comedienne made her own version of the clip for “The Wanda Sykes Show,” redubbed “Middle Seat.” Just wait at least for the rhyming scheme for “pee.”

Badu’s video earned her a disorderly conduct charge after the clip caught on — which comes with a $500 fine — and at the very least, the discussion has people, perhaps, interested too in her new music. Her new album “New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh)” came out last week.

Sykes may not have a new album, and she may not have had the opportunity to bare-all, but she did introduce the term “badus” as a non proper noun.

[Watch the clip after the jump…]