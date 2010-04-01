Watch: Green Day’s video for ‘Last of the American Girls’

“Last of the American Girls,” the latest single from “21st Century Breakdown,” is a great ’60s-inflected, straight-ahead slice of power pop. It makes you want to put on your go-go boots and dance. Or maybe that’s just me.



The video, which premiered on MTV.com today, is one of those high-concept clips that we”re sure means something, but we”ll be darned if we know what it is. The last of the American girls in question is a conspiracy theorist who has a sweet set-up in the desert with a bed, sink, chair, tv, stereo, etc., which must all run on solar power because girlfriend has no walls or electrical outlets. But she does have two, non-speaking, blonde twins who flank her everywhere she goes and even provide support as a chair at one point. Plus, she”s got target practice going on, which comes in handy when she blows up a car later simply by pointing her trigger finger at it (maybe that”s why she”s the last of the American girls… she”s shot everyone else).