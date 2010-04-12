Watch: Jason Stackhouse reminds us waiting for ‘True Blood’ sucks

#HBO #Video #True Blood
04.12.10 8 years ago
It’s Monday, so it’s time for another installment of the “Waiting Sucks” series of “True Blood” promos, courtesy of HBO.
It appears that waiting is particularly difficult for female viewers, since HBO has kicked off the teaser series with clips dedicated to Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell and, this week, Ryan Kwanten’s Jason Stackhouse.
Kwanten was conspicuously absent in the first round of 13 new “True Blood” Season Three pictures released by HBO, but it appears he’s up to his amorous old tricks.
“True Blood” returns on June 13, but for now check out this teaser:

TOPICS#HBO#Video#True Blood
TAGSHBOJason StackhouseRYAN KWANTENseason threeteaserTRUE BLOODvideo

