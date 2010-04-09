Watch: Jimmy Fallon and the cast of ‘Parks and Rec’ tweak ‘Glee’

#The Roots #Parks And Recreation
04.09.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

 Fans of “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” — and there seem to be more of those every week — know that Jimmy has been having a bit of fun with FOX’s “Glee” in a series of skits called “6-bee.”

In Thursday’s installment, as the “Late Night” staffers prepared for sectionals, they were shocked to discover that the cast of NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” had formed its own glee club and that they’d gotten some high profile musical assistance.
Check out the rather funny clip:

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Roots#Parks And Recreation
TAGS6beeGleelate night with jimmy fallonPARKS AND RECREATIONTHE ROOTSWe're Not Gonna Take It

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP