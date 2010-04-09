Watch: Jimmy Fallon and the cast of ‘Parks and Rec’ tweak ‘Glee’

Fans of “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” — and there seem to be more of those every week — know that Jimmy has been having a bit of fun with FOX’s “Glee” in a series of skits called “6-bee.”

In Thursday’s installment, as the “Late Night” staffers prepared for sectionals, they were shocked to discover that the cast of NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” had formed its own glee club and that they’d gotten some high profile musical assistance.

Check out the rather funny clip: