Watch: Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith combine forces for new ‘Karate Kid’ track

“The Karate Kid” will have plenty of moves in it, but Justin Bieber and the film’s star Jaden Smith bust out moves of dance variety in this new music video for soundtrack song “Never Say Never.”

The ever-dreamy Bieber does the heavy lifting by singing on the track, while young Smith channels (and even name-checks) famous father Will in his contributions of a rap verse in the hip-hop-hued, instantly forgettable pop track.

Prepare your swooning hearts for some leather jackets and capital-s Serious sneakers and the two goofing off together all cute-like; they eat Twizzlers, mimic each other and the moves of pop stars before them and pretend to watch clips of the movie — due June 11 — on the studio TV screens. Self-proclaimed J-Smith and JB, together at last!

One outstanding element of “Never Say Never” is its message — don’t give up, quitting isn’t an option, etc. — exactly the kind of proverb best delivered by an 11-year-old actor of two successful motion picture stars and a 16-year-old heartthrob bequeathed with the riches of the earth.

“Karate Kid” also features actors Jackie Chan and Taraji P. Henson.