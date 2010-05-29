Watch: Justin Bieber stares down Jeremy Renner in MTV Movie Awards promo

#Justin Bieber
05.29.10 8 years ago

Has Jeremy Renner come out of the closet…as a Justin Bieber fan?  That appears to be the case in this very funny new promo for the MTV Movie Awards.  Bieber, who has consistently been able to poke fun at himself through his meteoric rise to tween superstar, doesn’t have to do much in the clip, but the interplay between host Aziz Ansari (“Parks and Recreation”) and “The Hurt Locker’s” Renner makes it worth checking out.

Of course, it can’t live up to the Les Grossman/Robert Pattinson spot released yesterday, but that’s already one of MTV’s all time best.

You can watch the Bieber munch on some chips and Renner reprise his Oscar-nominated “Hurt Locker” role below. 

Look for full coverage of the MTV Movie Awards Sunday, June 6 on HitFix.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Bieber
TAGS2010 MTV Movie AwardsAZIZ ANSARIJEREMY RENNERJustin BieberTHE HURT LOCKER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP