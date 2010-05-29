Watch: Justin Bieber stares down Jeremy Renner in MTV Movie Awards promo

Has Jeremy Renner come out of the closet…as a Justin Bieber fan? That appears to be the case in this very funny new promo for the MTV Movie Awards. Bieber, who has consistently been able to poke fun at himself through his meteoric rise to tween superstar, doesn’t have to do much in the clip, but the interplay between host Aziz Ansari (“Parks and Recreation”) and “The Hurt Locker’s” Renner makes it worth checking out.

Of course, it can’t live up to the Les Grossman/Robert Pattinson spot released yesterday, but that’s already one of MTV’s all time best.

You can watch the Bieber munch on some chips and Renner reprise his Oscar-nominated “Hurt Locker” role below.

