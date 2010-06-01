Watch: Kylie Minogue throws a massive orgy in ‘All the Lovers’

It’s been eight years since the Aussie pop princess Kylie Minogue had her biggest hit ever in the U.S., “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” and after going in some divergent directions musically since then, she’s attempting to make some noise in a market that’s happily dance friendly again. Minogue’s latest single is “All the Lovers,” an uptempo dance track that is lighter and more upbeat than anything Lady GaGa has hit with, but for summer it just might work. And, more importantly, it’s guaranteed gold in the diva’s main markets of Europe and Australia.

Directed by Joseph Kahn (Britney Spears’ “Womanizer,” Eminem’s “We Made You”) and shot in downtown Los Angeles, the video for the single features Minogue being lifted to the sky by a growing mass of beautiful people kissing and fondling each other. It’s somewhat similar in concept to Minogue’s 2003 video for “Slow” which featured her laying out at public pool surrounded by hot and sexily clad twentysomethings, but this time around there’s a lot more mutual touch involved.

As the video continues, random shots of an elephant balloon, white doves (a nod to John Woo?) and a white horse appear amongst the loving couples of all orientations. As it ends, Minogue is on top of a giant mountain of people mirroring the skyscrapers of LA. The most important lesson Ms. Minogue wants to teach us? Apparently, colored underwear is out, tighty whities are back in.

You can watch the video embedded below. The single will be released across the world digitally — ie, iTunes — on June 13.



What do you think of Kylie’s latest? Does she have a potential U.S. hit on her hands?