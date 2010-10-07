Watch: La Roux releases official U.S. music video for ‘In for the Kill’

The U.S. is about a year behind the U.K. in its widespread love and acceptance of La Roux, but on the other hand, better late than never.

The duo’s “Bulletproof” was unavoidable all summer and now Cherrytree has released “In for the Kill” as the official follow-up. Forget that La Roux’s album dropped more than a year ago and that there’s already been one other video for “Kill.” The swoopy-haired singer Elly Jackson’s appearance in the new LEGS-directed video is worth the wait.

Jackson acts as a Bell Hop in the seedy-looking Chelsea Hotel (I remember it well), in its even seedier-looking corners. No sordid acts are actually captured on camera, but hints and allegations involving shrimp cocktail, a beardo stroking the legs to two ladies, a sailor with a hairdryer and a can of styling spray merely tickle the grimey parts of your brain.

I love her styling, the humor and the cinema of the clip. I also love that La Roux is on its own headlining tour this fall, with Francis and the Lights and “G6” hitmakers Far East Movement.

How you do you like the video?

Here are La Roux’s tour dates:

11/1 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room*

11/2 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock*

11/4 Tampa, FL – Ritz*

11/5 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle*

11/7 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live **

11/9 Philadelphia, PA – Trocadero **

11/10 Washington, DC 0 9:30 Club **

11/12 Providence, RI – Lupos*

11/13 Hartford, Conn – Webster Hall*

11/15 Boston, MA – House Of Blues **

11/17 New York, NY – Terminal 5 **

*These dates feature Francis and the Lights as support

** These dates feature both Francis and the Lights and Far East Movement