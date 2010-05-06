Watch: Lady Gaga performs ‘Alejandro’ on ‘American Idol’

Aaron Kelly who?
For those of you who aren’t on the up-and-up on this season of “American Idol,” your antenna may have at least picked up on the fact that one Lady Gaga performed on the show this week, after a ho-hum humming through Frank Sinatra songs with Harry Connick, Jr. (!)(?).
Kicking of with an intro from “Bad Romance,” “The Fame” singer went into mid-tempo gear with “Alejandro,” which is debatably one of the stupider singles to be released this year from anybody ever. It reminds me of how Madonna takes up conspicuous, non-descript accents for effect in her between-song banter, or when Food Network’s Giada De Laurentiis over-pronounces Italian words.
Anyway, half-naked men rose through the mist, some Latino choreography was half-assed and Lady Gaga donned a really creepy black garment, some of which crept onto her chin. It was a fun performance for what the song is, though it’s yet to be seen if the track will help aid sales of “The Fame” and/or the spinoff deluxe version/standalone EP “Fame Monster” or of the song on iTunes.
“Alejandro” is a single from The Fame Monster, not The Fame. And while it may be a fairly stupid song, most of Lady Gaga’s catalog is comprised of idiotic (yet incredibly catchy) tunes. This new single reminds me a lot of Ace of Base.
well technically it is on both the standalone “fame monster” ep and the deluxe reissue of “the fame” (the latter of which is included in the comprehensive numbers of “the fame” sales from soundscan). so while you’re right, i’m also right. and have added something to make us both happy.
i wish this single had the — pun intended — thrust of ace of base, but i can hear what you’re sayin.
LADY GAGA WAS THE WORSE THING THAT COULD HAVE HAPPEN TO AMERICAN IDOL. SHE WAS HORRIBLE, SHE GAVE WOMEN A BAD NAME, SHE LOOKED LIKE A SHE DEVIL. HOW ANYONE CAN CALL WHAT SHE DOES, AN ARTIST,WELL…. BUY GLASSES, TAKE A CLOSER LOOK.
SHE LOOKS LIKE SOMETHING FROM A FREAK SHOW…
SHE GAVE ME NIGHT MARES..I HAVE BEEN WATCHING AMERICAN IDOL, EVER SINCE THE FIRST SHOW, AND SHE WAS THE WORSE,SO CALLED INTERTAINMENT, SINCE IDOL HAS AIRED FOR THE FIRST TIME…
What kind of message is this sending to kids that watch this show? I would never let my children watch her. I’m all for being an artist and being original, but she pushes that way too far. She can do whatever she wants to on her tour where people pay and want to come see her, but on a family oriented show I think this is totally inappropriate.