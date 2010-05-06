Watch: Lady Gaga performs ‘Alejandro’ on ‘American Idol’

#Lady Gaga
05.06.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

Aaron Kelly who?

For those of you who aren’t on the up-and-up on this season of “American Idol,” your antenna may have at least picked up on the fact that one Lady Gaga performed on the show this week, after a ho-hum humming through Frank Sinatra songs with Harry Connick, Jr. (!)(?).

Kicking of with an intro from “Bad Romance,” “The Fame” singer went into mid-tempo gear with “Alejandro,” which is debatably one of the stupider singles to be released this year from anybody ever. It reminds me of how Madonna takes up conspicuous, non-descript accents for effect in her between-song banter, or when Food Network’s Giada De Laurentiis over-pronounces Italian words.

Anyway, half-naked men rose through the mist, some Latino choreography was half-assed and Lady Gaga donned a really creepy black garment, some of which crept onto her chin. It was a fun performance for what the song is, though it’s yet to be seen if the track will help aid sales of “The Fame” and/or the spinoff deluxe version/standalone EP “Fame Monster” or of the song on iTunes.

Check out a full recap of the results show here, courtesy of HitFix’s own Dan Fienberg.

TOPICS#Lady Gaga
TAGSAaron KellyAlejandroAMERICAN IDOLHARRY CONNICK JRLADY GAGAThe Fame

