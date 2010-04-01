Watch: Mary J. Blige’s video for ‘Each Tear,’ featuring melodrama from Jay Sean, children

04.01.10 8 years ago

If you’re a kid in America that has dreams or ambitions to do something creative for a living, boy do we have pleasantly cheesy video for you.

Mary J. Blige’s “Each Tear” has finally got an official music clip, with help from rising British singer Jay Sean. The track is culled from the R&B star Blige’s latest “Stronger with Each Tear,” released late last year. Oddly, it’s her track “I Am” that’s still rising in radio, but hey, maybe this is just a positive-message injection as the country throttles headlong into spring.

The black and white vid features lots of tears (to be expected), hand-wringing and frustration for children (OK…) and beautiful-looking artistic grown-up versions of those kids doing stuff like skateboarding and writing in their journals. Jay Sean, who is dorkily melodramatic as is, continues to adorably cross his eyebrows and show concern by clinching his fists and stuff.

To be clear, I dig the R&B/crossover tune; but if Jay Sean is taking us one step closer to a resurrected Boy Band movement, then Mary J. Blige just moved one more song toward exclusively making music exclusively for Coke commercials.

As previously reported, Blige has a busy summer ahead of her, in headlining stints with Lilith Fair and the Essence Music Festival.

