Watch: New ‘Scott Pilgrim’ clip pitts Michael Cera against… Captain America?

I didn’t watch the MTV Movie Awards tonight. I feel like I did when I read the amazing coverage everyone else at HitFix did for them tonight. But I did check out some of the footage for upcoming films that was sneaked during the broadcast.
I’ll run that new “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” trailer in a few minutes and talk about my reaction to that, but first… there’s the “Scott Pilgrim” sneak peek.
That new trailer was, I thought, spot on, a perfect way of explaining the story and setting up the style, and I thought it was just plain charming. But so far, all we’ve seen are trailers, where stuff is cut up super-fast. I wanted to see some context.
That’s exactly what tonight’s clip provided, too. Context.
Edgar Wright, consummate hambone, introduced the clip, and I love the “Col. Kurtz in the bunker” vibe to Edgar’s editing room tweets lately. He’s been cutting this film now for 11 years, nonstop, and he’s almost halfway done. Or at least that must be what it feels like.
Looking at the clip tonight, I can understand exactly why the film is such a post-production heavy effort. It’s not just a world that Wright’s building (a world that looks a lot like Toronto), but an emotional comic book/video game/anime/pop culture language that he expresses visually. It’s absolutely what he was already doing on “Spaced,” taken one step further, and I think it feels in this one clip like Edgar has made something that is absolutely, no matter what it’s adapted from, his in the way it is told.
Here’s the new clip:
Okay, that’s so good it’s ridiculous. The ’70s “Warriors”-style music, the stunt team, Kieran Culkin as Wallace, the fight, Cera doing everything, Chris “Captain America” Evans in general, OH MY GOD, right?
Maybe you disagree. Maybe you don’t buy Cera fighting. Maybe you think Edgar’s just doing “Batman” from the ’60s. Maybe you don’t get the premise. Let me know. But I’m willing to bet most of you are looking at this footage and seeing what I’m seeing… pure cinema cotton candy bliss.
C’mon, August 13…
I’d love to share my opinion, but unfortunately this video isn’t offered in my region. Hey people, it’s called the WORLD WIDE web!
I’m not a believer. I want to be, and Edgar is 2-2 so I’m buying a ticket opening weekend. However, I’m not on the film’s wavelength. It looks like a stream of cutesy pop-culture nostalgic references in a self-referential romcom. I don’t buy the romance aspect of it from the trailers, and I’m kind of burned out on Cera’s performance in these types of films. I get the premise, I don’t think Edgar is doing Batman from the 60s, but the marketing hasn’t sold me at all on it.
Drew, I’m the guy that made the “Batman” reference in the earlier post about the trailer. As I said I’m a fan of Edgars, I own “Shaun..” and “Hot Fuzz”. However,I seem to be having the exact opposite reaction to the clips as you. I find myself less interested the more I see. With the extremely little of it I’ve seen, I’d have to say it’s the tone. There seems to be a self-satisfied, Look-Ma-I’m-Ironic, mood that just doesn’t appeal to me. Fingers crossed though. Nobody wants a bad movie.
I’m a fan. It’s highly stylized, sure, but I really like the overall feel of it (it does fit within my era of references), but you cannot deny the quality of the shooting and editing. Wright’s one of the few filmmakers left that seems to really know the cinematic language and that’s always refreshing to see. One of the reasons I can watch and appreciate Avatar is because Cameron’s the same way. Can’t wait to see this.
As much as I can’t wait for this film and want it to be August 13 already…. I will not see this clip.
There’s a certain joy to NOT having things spoiled in their entirety. Watching a trailer is alrite, but watching a complete and finished scene? Now, that may be a goos short-term fix but it detracts from the eventual theatrical viewing.
Thanks, but no thanks.