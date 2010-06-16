Watch: OK Go go full color for ‘End Love’ video

06.16.10 8 years ago

Is there anyone making videos as charming as Ok Go there days? There”s something utterly guileless about their clips, even when they”re as low key as the new video for “End Love.” They could take a cardboard box and a roll of duct tape and still come up with a video we”d find compelling.

Here, there”s not a lot more going on than the four guys in pastel hoodies and pants hanging out in Los Angeles” Echo Park park with stop-gap photography.  The choreography is pretty rudimentary, even for these guys, but it”s still captivating. Plus, when they”re joined by some friends in the park, it simply becomes an exercise video and we still can”t look away. As far as the song goes, it”s very New Order.

They”re goofballs, plain and simple, whether they”re playing around on treadmills or designing a Rube Goldberg contraption. Like the goose in the video, we”d follow them anywhere.


 

TAGSecho parkend loveok go

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

