Watch: OK Go go full color for ‘End Love’ video

Is there anyone making videos as charming as Ok Go there days? There”s something utterly guileless about their clips, even when they”re as low key as the new video for “End Love.” They could take a cardboard box and a roll of duct tape and still come up with a video we”d find compelling.

Here, there”s not a lot more going on than the four guys in pastel hoodies and pants hanging out in Los Angeles” Echo Park park with stop-gap photography. The choreography is pretty rudimentary, even for these guys, but it”s still captivating. Plus, when they”re joined by some friends in the park, it simply becomes an exercise video and we still can”t look away. As far as the song goes, it”s very New Order.

They”re goofballs, plain and simple, whether they”re playing around on treadmills or designing a Rube Goldberg contraption. Like the goose in the video, we”d follow them anywhere.



