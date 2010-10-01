Watch: RenÃ©e Zellweger tormented by demons in “Case 39”

“Case 39” has all the warning signs of a stinker. It was shot in 2006, has already been shown theatrically everywhere else in the word but here, and has been thoroughly drummed by the critics,(currently holding a 24 % rating on Rotten Tomatoes.) However horror fans may want to take a peek at the six clips and one featurette below and decide for themselves if its worth a trip to the cinema this weekend.

The Renee Zellweger thriller, directed by Christian Alvart, features a social worker who thinks she’s saving a girl from an abusive household, but finds that her abusers are less human and more demonic in nature.

Yes, it may have some strikes against it but there’s a few things that might make one reconsider: It’s audience rating on RT is a closer to decent 42%. From the look of these clips, the special effects are definitely passable and spooky. And third, it’s got Bradley Cooper covered in bees, a feature that may be worth the price of admission alone.

Enjoy

“Case 39” opens today in theaters everywhere



Underwater

Convinced she’s on fire

Busting down door

Closet

Running from demon

Bees!

Bradley Cooper Featurette