Watch: Rob Reiner and Rebecca De Mornay Talk to Drew About ‘Flipped’

We wrap up our “Flipped” coverage with the interviews Drew did with the director and the stars of the coming of age pic.

Although you wouldn’t know it from the trailer, the film is a much grittier look at the early sixties than Mr. Reiner’s previous nostalgic visit to the period in “Stand By Me.” This was very much a conscious choice.

“We wanted it to be a very honest look at what actually happens to kids when they first fall in love… and that families (of the period) were not “Leave it to Beaver.” There are fathers who have been disillusioned, there are families that are struggling to make ends meet and don’t have enough money to do what they need to do. These are the real things that families had to deal with.” Said Reiner.

Rebecca De Mornay and Penelope Ann Miller appear as “Patsy Loski” and “Trina Baker” respectively. They are the mothers of the pre-teen couple that live across the street but come from backgrounds that are worlds apart.

“It’s so classic, the two families that live across the street from each other, One has the really nice house with the nice car…, and we have the disheveled home with the weeds and the chickens… and we want what they have and they don’t want what we have but then at the end that flips.” Says miller of the arc of the story.

Drew did a much longer print interview with Mr. Reiner which you can find here.

Drew reviews the film here.

“Flipped” opens August 6th

