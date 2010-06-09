Watch: Six clips from ‘True Blood’ Season Three

The third season premiere of HBO’s “True Blood” is still days away, but Wednesday (June 9) wasn’t bad for fans jonesing for some Southern gothic vampire action.

First HBO released a whopping 31 new Season Three images, featuring favorite new and returning “True Blood” characters.

Now, courtesy of HBO, check out six “True Blood” clips. Note that the clips are from the first three episodes of the season and while they don’t necessarily spoil major plot developments, they may leave you craving the arrival of characters who may not pop up for two or three weeks.

The clips include Sookie, Eric, Jessica, Bill, plus “True Blood” newcomer Joe Manganiello, who plays Alcide Herveaux.

Check out the six clips and remember that “True Blood” returns to HBO on Sunday, June 13.

“Shivers”

“Find Bill”

“Don’t Underestimate Yourself”

“Bill vs. Werewolves”

“How Do You Stop?”