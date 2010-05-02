Watch: The full Conan O’Brien ’60 Minutes’ interview

On Sunday (May 2), Conan O’Brien sat down with Steve Kroft of “60 Minutes.”

It was the first day O’Brien was legally allowed to speak publicly under the terms of his settlement with NBC following his departure from NBC.

It wasn’t a hard-hitting interview, but O’Brien frankly discusses his past five months, including his current tour and his upcoming late night show on TBS. He doesn’t have specific or harsh words regarding any of his “adversaries,” but you might come away feeling that O’Brien isn’t feeling any great love for either Jay Leno or Jeff Zucker.

Check out the full interview:

