Watch: Tummi Gummi performs the ‘Gummi Bears’ theme on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Another day, another potential viral sensation courtesy of the good people at “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.”

From the show that recently brought you “Neil Young” and Bruce Springsteen singing “Whip My Hair” and Justin Timberlake’s History of Rap comes…

Tummi Gummi’s very earnest rendition of the theme song to the animated classic “Gummi Bears,” which remains one of our favorite candy-to-cartoon adaptations.

Note: Voicing and embodying Tummi Gummi is “Late Night” writer Bashir Salahuddin, who we’d say more than does the “Gummi Bears” theme justice. On the original “Adventures of the Gummi Bears,” Tummi Gummi was voiced by two-time Emmy winner Lorenzo Music. The theme song was written by Michael and Patty Silversher.

Check it out: