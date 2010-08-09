Watch: U2 debuts new material at tour opener

U2 has hopped back on the touring horse after Bono spent the summer recovering from his back injury, and the band treated the fans at its first show in Italy with some new songs.

Below are clips for “North Star” and “Glastonbury,” from Turin on Friday (Aug. 6). According to a post on the U2 website, the former, acoustic-driven ballad is what Bono describes as his “love song to the universe,” while the latter is “a driving, guitar-led rock number inspired by the UK summer festival.”

As previously reported, U2 was tapped to headline the Glastonbury music festival for the first time this summer, but was curbed by the frontman’s accident.

Fans can also check out a new intro piece, “Return of the Stingray Guitar,” which leads into “Beautiful Day,” the first full song on the band’s setlist.

The crowd was also surprised with a rare performance of “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me” and “Miss Sarajevo.” The 40,000-plus crowd also helped sing “Happy Birthday” to Edge, who turned 49 yesterday.

U2’s next stop is in Germany tomorrow and will continue to play overseas through October. The band has already revealed its rescheduled North American tour dates, starting next May.