Watch: Weezer revisit ‘Memories’ with the ‘Jackass’ dudes in new video

09.10.10 8 years ago

We told you yesterday that the dudes from “Jackass” were at least one good reason to tune into Sunday’s 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. It also happens that Steve-O, Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera and the rest of the stupid stunt crew are also a reason to check out the new music video for Weezer’s “Memories.”

According to MTV, Rivers Cuomo used to hang out with Knoxville in the early ’90s, shooting hoops. The Weez was about to go mainstream, and Knoxville was trying to break into Hollywood. How times have changed.

The clip features mostly shots in Super-8 with the various cast skateboarding in an empty pool. Interstitial clips from forthcoming “Jackass 3D” — the soundtrack to which “Memories” is included — plus general shenaniganry are included. There’s little kids, a fat guy in a pool, gang vocals, the ilk. It’s kind of sweet.

“Memories” is the leading single from “Hurley,” Weezer’s newest, out on Tuesday (Sept. 14). You can listen to the set in its entirety here.

What do you think of the song and the video?

