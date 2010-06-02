Watch: Werewolves, Lady GaGa and the Vampire Queen returns in new ‘True Blood’ previews

Well “True Blood” fans, it appears your patience has been rewarded. It’s been nine months since the second season of HBO’s popular vampire series ended and the network has slowly been teasing the third go around over the past few months. Now, with just 11 days until the show returns, a brand new trailer appropriately titled “Ultimate Fan Preview” has hit the net and boy will it get hardcore “True Blood” fans excited.

The new sneak peek includes:

– Bill (Stephen Moyer) has been kidnapped and we see him digging out of the dirt to freedom.

– The Vampire Queen (Evan Rachel Wood) returns (in a fur coat no less) to tell off Eric (Alexander Skarsgård).

– Bill tells Sookie (Anna Paquin) “Do not try to find me. I do not wish to be found.” (Oh, a “New Moon” moment!)

– Sam (Sam Trammell) returns to visit his family.

– Jason falls ((Ryan Kwanten) for a mysterious new girl.

– Lafayette (Nelsan Ellis) can’t stay out of trouble, but is intent on saving Tara (Rutina Wesley).

– Jessica (Deborah Ann Woll) goes on a Quentin Tarantino-inspired killing spree with a chainsaw no less.

Oh, and as for the werewolves, they make their debut in a second preview set to Lady GaGa’s “Teeth.”

Check out both embedded in this page for more “True Blood” melodrama. Come on, we know you want a taste.

“True Blood” returns to HBO Sunday, June 13 at 9 PM ET/PT.

