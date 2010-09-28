2011 nominees are in: What was the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame thinking?

So let the debate begin: who will be a shoo-in and who won”t make the cut? Furthermore, who shouldn”t even be on the list?
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame”s list of nominees for induction in 2011 is Alice Cooper, the Beastie Boys, Bon Jovi, Chic, Neil Diamond, Donovan, Dr. John, the J. Geils Band, LL Cool J, Darlene Love, Laura Nyro, Donna Summer, Joe Tex, Tom Waits, and Chuck Willis. The inductees will be announced in December, with the ceremony held in March.
There are several hold outs from previous years : LL Cool Jay, Beastie Boys, Nyro, Summer, Love and Chic.
The following should begin preparing their induction speeches: Tom Waits, Dr. John and the Beastie Boys.
Waits has never had anything that resembles a hit, but is so influential and so beloved and so darn cool (and let”s not forget talented) that he”s the closest thing to a sure bet this year. Dr. John”s only major hit was 1973″s “Right Place, Wrong Time,” but his influence and legacy can”t be denied. Plus, he represents New Orleans this year. The Beastie Boys, along with Run-DMC, who were inducted in 2009, are the most pivotal linchpin between hip-hop and rock and are, in many ways, the most innovative of this year”s nominees.
Donna Summer and Chic represent a bit of a conundrum for the Rock Hall. Even though both are worthy, rock snobs, many of whom are on the nominating or voting committee, spent the better part of the late-’70s denouncing disco. Therefore, it”s a bit of a hard sell to now admit they were wrong and that this music not only had value, but deserves inclusion in the Hall. If I had to choose one, I”d say that Chic makes it this year, not Summer.
In a different way, Diamond and Bon Jovi are victims of their own popularity. It”s very hip to love Diamond again. so maybe voters will see clear to doing the right thing this year. Bon Jovi is more troublesome. The Hall has no trouble inducting populist rock bands like Van Halen or Aerosmith, but Bon Jovi has never, ever–despite (or perhaps due to) selling more than 100 million albums– gotten critical acclaim. They are the one group born out of the hair band genre that transcended to become legitimate global superstars. They deserve it for their work ethic alone.
The Hall”s nominating committee, which consists of primarily (but not only) middle-aged white men, loves honoring obscure acts from the ’50s and ’60s that the mainstream has never heard of. In many ways, by including some of these acts, the Hall is doing a fantastic job of educating the public about some of these very well-deserving artists. On the other hand, it seems misguided to induct certain artists who have had a smattering of hits and leave much more influential acts out in the cold. Often, many of these artists from the ’50s were treated horribly by their labels and not paid adequate royalties and suffered from onerous, one-sided contracts that no doubt hindered their ability to create, but is it the Rock Hall”s job to make up for that? Perhaps. I don”t know.
This year, only one artist really falls into the questionable category and that”s Chuck Willis, the King of the Stroll. His big hit was “C.C. Rider,” which was based on a blues song made popular by Ma Rainey. He also wrote, “It”s Too Late, She”s Gone,” which has been covered by everyone from Buddy Holly to Derek & The Dominos. He died at 30 from a bleeding ulcer.
Also up for posthumous induction are Joe Tex and Laura Nyro. Tex was a major link between R&B and rock, but it makes me laugh that the Rock Hall would induct someone who had a hit (along with many others) with the song, “Ain”t Gonna Bump No More (With No Big Fat Woman).” As one of the best songwriters of the pop era, Nyro should go in and it”s a shame she hasn”t been inducted already.
What about Alice Cooper, Donovan, the J. Geils Band, LL Cool J and Darlene Love? All will get in eventually, but I don”t think 2011 is their year.
Let”s not forget the great roster of deserving artists who get no Rock Hall love this year: Get ready for the Kiss army to lead another assault. The quartet at least made the ballot last year. They join a list of artists who have strong, ardent fans, and who have undoubtedly made an impact on American music, but who get no love from the Rock Hall. Other members of this dubious club include Hall & Oates, Todd Rundgren, Rush, Leon Russell, Electric Light Orchestra and the Doobie Bros.
I’m glad you mentioned the Doobie Brothers, even though it was just at the end. This is a band that deserves the HOF honor. They are truly a classic American Rock and Roll band. The Tom Johnson/Pat Simmons partnership produced so many 70’s rock radio classics like: Listen to the Music, China Grove, Long Train Runnin’, Jesus is Just Alright With Me, Without You, South City Midnight Lady, Black Water, Rockin’ Down the Highway, Take Me in Your Arms, Another Park Another Sunday, The Doctor, Neal’s Fandango, Takin’ it to the Streets, …) Going to one of their concerts today is like sitting through aa “Greatest Hits of the 70s”, and they don’t even play any of the Michael McDonald stuff (except for Takin it to the Streets). And you can never question the musicianship or guitar playing in this group. These guys rocked, and they still do 40 years later. They seem to just tour and tour back and forth across the country all year long. A great show if you can catch it.
Conincidentally, the Doobies are releasing a new album today “World Gone Crazy”. I for one am hoping for some recognition for this influential American Band before long.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a shame until Rush gets in.
As a group, Rush possesses 24 gold records and 14 platinum (3 multi-platinum) records. Rush’s sales statistics place them third behind The Beatles and The Rolling Stones for the most consecutive gold or platinum studio albums by a rock band.
Is there any rhyme or reason to who gets nominated in a particular year? If a group is nominated one year and doesn’t get in, unless they somehow destroy Rock in the next year, why wouldn’t they just be nominated again? I don’t get a yearly nominating process that is generally about honoring history (although I realize this isn’t uncommon).
Donna should make it in but we know she wont
Rock Hall Sucks!!!! Where’s the Doobie Brothers, ELO, Hall & Oates, Grand Funk Railroad, Marc Bolan/T. Rex, Big Star, Badfinger, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Joy Division/New Order, Bauhaus, Siouxsie & the Banshees, the Replacements, the Smiths, Husker Du, Black Flag, Bad Brains, Dead Kennedys, X, Minor Threat, and most of all… RUSH!!!!
This nomination sucks. While I’m glad Tom Waits, Dr. John, Beastie Boys, and Alice Cooper are nominated and they deserve to be inducted. I’m not happy about this overall. I don’t mind Bon Jovi and Neil Diamond but there’s others that should be in there. Chic and Donna Summers are cool but they’re not rock n’ roll. LL Cool J, his output from the 80s and early 90s is superb but after that. His output hasn’t been good or sustainable ever since.
After all, the Rock Hall is a committee filled with nothing but aging old farts and dickheads who don’t know shit about music. Especially since its run by a magazine that should’ve died 15 years ago so Jann Wenner. Why don’t you take that special Jonas Brothers issues, shine it up real nice, turn it sideways, and stick it straight up your aging, elitist candyass!!!!
How can Hall and Oates not even be on the ballot?
Also, have to agree with you on Chic. Genius. You can hear their influence in pop music and in clubs all around the world. Have never gotten their proper due. Plus, they were just as much an offshoot of funk as they were disco.
Go Rush fans, go!!! Seriously, to answer some of the questions, once an act has been nominated, they don’t automatically roll over each year until they get inducted. The committee reviews them again. Hence, Kiss was a nominee last year, but not this year.
I believe it should be called the Music Hall of Fame. Rock and Roll makes no sense, especially when you look at who has been inducted and/or nominated–unless you decide to define Rock and Roll as EVERYTHING other than classical music.
After the nominating committee makes its suggestions, an industry panel of around 500 folks vote on the inductees. (I was a voting member while I was at Billboard, but not since my departure from there).
Some acts who have not been nominated/inducted grouse about their exclusion, but I recently interviewed the Doobie Bros. about their new album, and, quite frankly, when I asked them about it, they said they’d love to be in, but that’s not what they’re doing it for. They just want to keep rocking down the highway.
I’m surprised that these people haven’t ben inducted in The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame:
Steve Winwood
Nile Rodgers
Robert John “Mutt” Lange
The Runaways
Pat Benatar
Blind Faith
Joan Jett
Does anyone else agree with me on these suggestions? Please let me know.
While I’m down with some of the nominees (Laura Nyro,Chic, LL Cool J,Bon Jovi) there are some,like Darlene Love,in my opinion, that have no business being Nominees for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
There, I’ve said my piece.
Tom Waits. That is all.
ELO might not get in, but Jeff Lynne sure as hell should. His work from the Move to ELO to the Traveling Wilburys and then with Petty, Harrison, Orbison, McCartney etc.. should get him in.