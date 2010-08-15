What went wrong with ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ and why it should scare moviefans

For critics and moviegoers who constantly wonder why Hollywood studios continue to return to sequels and formulaic product instead of more original ideas, all you need to do is look at this weekend’s box office results for ample evidence why.
Certainly a new product, Sylvester Stallone’s “The Expendables” uses a popular “the gang’s all here” marketing mentality by featuring some of the most beloved and well known actions stars of the past 30 years to hook male ticket buyers. While they are barely in the movie, the campaign used numerous shots of one scene featuring Stallone, Bruce Willis and Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to reinforce this fact. The result? Stallone’s biggest opening ever, $35 million.
“Eat Pray Love,” sold as a female escapist fantasy and a return of the “fun loving” Julia Roberts (ie, lots of smiles) played to older women just like summer options “The Devil Wears Prada” (which quickly expanded to become a phenomenon based on good word of mouth) and last year’s hit “Julie and Julia.” It didn’t hurt that it was also based on a very popular novel as well.
“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”? A stunningly low $10.5 million. “Pilgrim” wasn’t universally adored, there were some detractors, but for the most part critics absolutely embraced Edgar Wright’s adaptation of Bryan O’Malley’s graphic novel series with a 68 on Metacritic and a 80% on the more populist Rotten Tomatoes. So, with the continuing complaint of repetitive product in theaters, why did this imaginative, funny and groundbreaking film fail to catch on with audiences? There are a lot of reasons why, but many of them can’t be faulted to Universal’s marketing dept who are no doubt licking their wounds after a long campaign. They pretty much did everything possible on a publicity and media level to grow awareness of the property since it began production over a year ago. Unfortunately, that was a different time. Hollywood and the media still thought Michael Cera was a star then, which brings us to the first problem:
In 2010, Michael Cera hurts you at the box office.
After “Superbad” and a supporting role in “Juno,” many mistakenly believed the “Arrested Development” cast member was the next quirky, unexpected star who could relate to the millennial generation. Well, not so much. His follow ups either were puzzling, but quality misfires (“Nick and Nora’s Infinite Playlist,” “Youth in Revolt”) or outright bombs (“Year One”). That string of negative results basically stung Cera’s likability with audiences. Unfortunately, he’d already been selected as the lead and shot “Pilgrim” before the biggest turd, “Year One,” even hit theaters. Universal quickly realized the problem, but while they could hide his face on the poster, it was hard to take Scott Pilgrim himself out of the trailers or TV spots. And frankly, if you’re Cera’s agent, you better be hoping that “Arrested” movie actually gets off the ground or HBO comes calling about a TV series after this weekend.
The second problem:
What is the movie actually about?
While hardcore fans and those that embraced the imagery of the first few trailers were eager to figure it out, most potential ticket buyers seemed unable to gauge what “Scott Pilgrim” was all about. The visual media focused on a young man who was battling seven evil ex’s in strange video game like battles all for the love of a girl. Unfortunately, a 2-minute trailer and :30 TV spot made conveying any reason why our hero should put himself in harms way for his love extremely difficult. That’s partially because his love, Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), isn’t exactly the most affectionate and traditionally sympathetic heroine. When creating the marketing materials, it was extremely difficult to sell the fact that it was worth our hero’s time to risk cartoon life or death for the love of a girlfriend who had not just one, but seven evil ex’s. The concept works in a graphic novel, but when it is placed in reality there has to be more sympathy with the actual characters. For young women in particular, this seemed to be a huge issue with generating interest in the film.
The third problem:
The release date.
Back when Universal first moved “Scott Pilgrim” to August 13 it probably seemed like a smart move. “Eat Pray Love” would appeal to older women (never one of their target audiences) and “The Expendables” would go after older men, some of whom would hopefully see “Pilgrim” as well. What the studio didn’t count on was “Expendables” generating huge interest in “Pilgrim’s” key demo: men under 25. For those potential moviegoers on the fence (and no demo is more important for an opening weekend), the loss of that group took any potential wind out of “Pilgrim’s” sails. What is puzzling is that it was clear by late spring that “The Expendables” was generating massive interest online across all male demos. Universal no doubt believed their picture would seem fresher and hipper to that audience (and to be fair, it certainly is), but the kitsch factor of Willis, Schwarzenegger and Stallone together was just too much to overcome. In hindsight, moving the film to July 30th vs. a weak “Dinner for Schmucks” and following a rash of Comic-Con publicity would have been the smarter move. And yet, hindsight is 20/20. Live and learn.
The fallout of “Pilgrim” for movie fans has to be taken in hindsight along with a number of other failed, but well made secondary comic book or graphic novel properties in the last few years. “Kick-Ass,” “The Losers,” “Watchmen” and even the much maligned “The Spirit” (hey, you can’t say it didn’t dare to be different), each were severe disappointments at the box office. Granted, inventive fare such as “District 9” or “Inception” can still break through (for numerous reasons, mind you), but this is just more evidence for corporate higher ups to put the kibosh on more original material. In fact, Marc Shmuger and David Linde, the men who greenlit “Scott Pilgrim,” had already been ousted from their positions as co-chairpersons of Universal Studios months ago for not bringing enough surefire hits to the NBCUni division. The studio has a long history of mixing up unconventional pictures on its slate, but the box office failure of “Pilgrim” won’t help when an executive is fighting for a similarly risky project down the road (whether its at Universal, Fox, Paramount, Disney, Sony Pictures or Warner Bros. either). That’s why the cliche, “That’s why they call it the movie business” can sting more deeply than any other words beyond “You’re fired” in this town.
Sadly, it’s also a strange turn of events for Wright, the “Hot Fuzz” helmer who showed tremendous talent and originality in “Pilgrim.” The Brit was rumored to have already dropped out of discussions of other event tentpoles in order to concentrate on a possible “Pilgrim” sequel. Since those that love “Pilgrim,” including many of Wright’s peers, will keep the buzz alive he’ll no doubt land on his feet. Whether he’ll have the same creative control? We’ll, fingers crossed…
There’s still time to turn the tide, of course. “Pilgrim” reportedly has an A- Cinemascore (higher than “Eat” or “Expendables”) and little competition for the next month or so as the summer wind down. But, if failing at the multiplex puts “Pilgrim” alongside other notable surprise underperformers such as “Office Space,” “Fight Club” and “Children of Men,” is that such a bad place to be?
For the latest entertainment commentary and breaking news year round, follow Gregory Ellwood on Twitter @HitFixGregory .
How will the world survive without more expensive ADD hipster fare?!
Your right we need for testosterone/estrogen fueled Expendables/Eat Pray Love, not brillantly directed ones with an outstanding all around cast.
Scott Pilgrim was awesome, Michael Cera is too talented to go away anytime soon, especially if we believe the Arrested Development movie is on the horizon.
Phil, did you even read the article, or just saw that the movie was a bomb and decided you knew the reason why? This movie isn’t for the add/hipster crowd, but comments like yours reinforce that and the movie isn’t succeeding because of it.
With a remake of the classic 2008 film “The Dark Knight” directed by Brett Ratner, starring Sam Worthington and Blake Lively.
The same people who are downing Scott pilgrim are the same ones waiting for the new Saw movie…brain washed sheep.
go back to 4chan stupid add e-hipster
You cannot tell the quality of a film by the box office and your last sentence proves it. It’s a shame Scott Pilgrim didn’t make more money but it seems that these days that’s a sign of quality. Even Inception isn’t setting the box office on fire yet turds like Transformers 2 do insane numbers. I know the “Movie Bizz” is all about money but as a film lover, I prefer quality and imagination. Wright isn’t sweating this, he knows he’s made an amazing film and just like the other films you mentioned, will be considered a classic and the work of a genius.
While I and many others agree that we prefer quality over imagination, you’re missing the point. When great original flicks fail at the box office while mind numbing cookie cutter sequels succeed, it results in fewer original quality movies to be made when the people who make the movies (studios) only care about the money to be made.
Despite the fact that many of the people who no doubtedly agree Pilgrim was the best movie released this weekend, I’d be willing to bet Universal would gladly switch places with the Studio’s who produces the Expendables and Eat Pray Love. And that’s a damn shame.
Inception is on track to finish with 700 million worldwide. If that isn’t setting the box-office on fire then i don’t know what is!
Jono’s right, Inception is a box office smash. $250+ million domestic for a film that isn’t a sequel, prequel, comic book or otherwise existing property is huge. Especially for a film as cerebral as Inception.
Adam, amazing movies such as Children of Men and Fight Club underperformed and yet Scott Pilgrim was Green Lit. I agree it’s unsettling that fresh, creative ideas fail while garbage succeeds, but this has been true for many years and yet good, bold, films still get made. Perhaps not often enough, but I’ll take what few we have to none at all.
You completely missed the most obvious reason:
A stunning majority of die-hard fans, excited about this movie, were given an opportunity to see it for free in the past month or so, due to the most free showings of any film I’ve heard about in recent memory. It gave them great word of mouth by letting fans see it for free beforehand, but that doesn’t translate to money when you’ve given your core demo the entire product for free.
It’ll clean up on DVD where the die-hards spend the cash they saved at screenings, but it’ll be a long summer for them before that happens.
That’s not necessarily true. How many people really saw it for free? Can’t have been more than five to ten thousand. If they had paid to see the movie, that would only be an extra fifty to one hundred thousand dollars, which is basically nothing in terms of box office. If anything, they should have done more screenings.
good point Amanda
Not negating Amanda’a point, but I’m in Baltimore (#20 market) and there were many free screenings for Scott Pilgrim earlier in the week. It’s typical for the top 100 markets to get some play to generate buzz online through facebook, twitter, etc. At least 50,000 people saw the thing early.
That said, people who saw it generally liked it, many of which will pay to see it again. They may, however, wait until the second or third week. Hopefully, the good word of mouth will help. The movie will have some repeat business and will probably top out at 35-40 million in the US. Also, let’s not forget that it will do very well in the U.K., Japan, etc. and the BR/DVD will help the movie turn a profit.
Uni has already released a statement saying how they still support scott Pilgrim and were happy to put it together. I think they know that this most will do great in the DVD/Blu-Ray sales and that it will do fine (but not great) in the box office the next few weeks.
Michael Cera Michael Cera Michael Cera. That’s all this article really needed. That is reason alone I wouldn’t pay to see this movie in a theater. If I want his one-note bit I’ll watch Jesse Eisenberg who does it twice as good.
Exactly Michael Cera. I am a girl in my early 20’s, I have no desire to see a guy with the body and voice of a 13 year old GIRL. Just not interested at all.
Allison, this movie isn’t fodder for your pillow-humping session later that night. If that’s all that motivates your ticket-buying, please stay home and watch HBO.
Daggor– interesting, since that’s often how women are cast. “Is she someone the guys want to do?”
TheRyder – Even more interesting, since this article specifically points how Ramona (played understatedly and brilliantly by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is a much more complex female character than most, specifically in terms of overt sex appeal.
Regardless of whether or not Cera is “doable” to the female audience or not, he should seem at least partially doable to the female Characters…Scott Pilgrim is a person who, despite all of his social awkwardness, has an eventful relationship history and a lot of cool, attractive girls wanting to go out with him. Cera doesn’t really work in this role…Let alone as the sort of alpha male of his little group. For all his good comic timing and likeablility, he still comes across as an unfotunately sexless mouse. Oddball is Cera’s schtick, not semi sex pot. Not his fault though.
Year One was the funniest, best crafted comedy in recent years. If Cera keeps failing like that, I’ll keep watching. He has the comic timing and deadpan delivery of Bob Hope and Woody Allen updated to our more geek oriented era.
This was a joke, yes?
Unless that’s irony, it’s the most moronic thing I’ve ever had the misfortune to read.
I personally believe the bang pow graphics and the hearts popping up when Scott and Ramona kiss in the trailer turned people off. I loved the movie, but I had to see it to know that…
Universal spent so much money in marketing (not just at Comic-Con but on TV commercials) that it makes the “Pilgrim” failure look worst than it is. This was going to be a cult classic under any circumstances…
Finally, Hollywood needs to develop some young comedic stars with charisma. My generation had Michael J. Fox and Matthew Broderick. Where’s yours?
They won’t hire me.
Anyone with half a brain could have told you that The Expendables was going to be big with under-25 males as well as older men, so Universal should have moved the film way back in late spring. As to where, July 30th would have been a good date, as would have August 27th, when the biggest demo competition would have been the rerelease of Avatar. As for the marketing, the film had an incredibly simple premise: ‘young boy falls for girl, must fight her seven evil exes to win her heart’. That’s the movie and all of the marketing materials made that perfectly clear. In the end, this is another case of geek/nerd sentiment being mistaken for mainstream sentiment.
I didn’t care for the film, but I do give kudos to Universal for bankrolling it, even if the film should have cost $40 million tops. Usually Warner Bros. is the only studio to basically hand a gifted filmmaker a bag of money tell them to ‘go play, but be back before dark’. Unfortunately, Universal has had a run of bad luck lately and will have to hope that Little Fockers makes up for Scott Pilgrim. They don’t have Harry Potter and Batman money to make up for the occasional Watchmen or Speed Racer. In the end, it was just ‘too expensive and opened on the wrong date’. As long as Universal can make up the difference with Despicable Me and Little Fockers, Scott Pilgrim will be just fine.
I wanted to see Scott pilgrim but sadly it wasn’t playing anywhere within an hours drive. so I did not end up seeing it. The funny thing is I live exactly one hour away from Toronto Ontario, where the movie was filmed at and takes place there. a large chunk of Ontario canada didn’t even get the film in thier theaters if it was 6 or less screens. :'(
bad marketing and maybe they should have opened on a better weekend with weaker film competition.
How was Wright going to do a Pilgrim sequel?
…now which HitFix intern is going to be sent to give Edgar Wright a ‘cheer up’ blowjob?
They won’t need to send an intern, i’m sure Drew McWeeny will volunteer for the job.
His girlfriend is Anna Kendrick… that makes him a winner in my book, regardless of the box office. No interns needed.
Hey guys watch the language. Geez.
Wright should be lauded for trying some new, and for those theatrical elements being somewhat exciting. However, the tricks got old fast and couldn’t cover up for the fact that the story of the graphic novel is hipster-bland, with no real heart.
Just got back from seeing it and those are my thoughts to a T. Had to support Wright, even though nothing in the marketing spoke to me, so I did my part.
Anna Kendrick, huh? Well, he’s a winner for sure if he enjoys fantasizing that he’s statutorily raping his neighbor’s daughter. I’m more aroused by females who appear sexually mature.
She’s 25 dude, hardly a child.
Don’t care when her birthday is if she is if she still looks 13.
Part of the reason I didn’t go is I get sick of all the coverage certain properties get. I got burned after the buddy-buddy, constant barrage of Hostel II coverage on AICN. When I finally saw it, I couldn’t believe it had generated so much pre-press. Could it have had anything to do with Eli Roth being all buddy-buddy with everyone at that website? I can’t help but think so.
That tainted me. Part of me just gets turned off when I see one movie getting championed over, and over, and over, and fucking over again. I thought I had escaped this kind of over exposure when I stopped watching TV.
Kick-Ass had a similar amount of exposure. I won’t claim that was a quid pro quo scenario, but the level of exposure was certainly there. For months on end, I couldn’t escape Kick-Ass and how subversively genius it was going to be. I ended hating that one too, and “hate” is not a word I abuse when it comes to movies, but I really, truly loathed Kick-Ass.
Now here’s Scott Pilgrim, and the same geeks who couldn’t yell loud enough about two movies I intensely disliked are at the chorus line again, shouting their lungs out.
I’d still like to see the movie, but this pattern turns me off.
If I had to take a wild guess, I’d say that those people are trying to drum as much pre-release support they can in order to avoid the situations that require articles like this to be written. Hostel II aside, we’re talking about two properties based on second-tier comic series (in terms of popularity, and probably lower since I’m not sure what the exact tiers are in comics), both with premises that aren’t exactly the most high-concept and easily digestible, and both unable to boil down their premises to commercial form (for SP is was the entire directorial style and atmosphere; for KA it was the fact that you can’t show a little girl saying cunt in the theaters or on television). People who were already predisposed to like such things probably realized that it would take more than non-representative commercials for such projects to be seen, be successful, and be able to convince money-minded studios to take similar gambles in the future.
I do think the blanket over-exposure online was the downfall here. The bloggers really shot themselves in the foot by going so overboard with the constant, seemingly endless bombardment of Pilgrim coverage. For those of us on the fence, all their mean-spirited pops at an unpretentious, escapist R-rated action flick – the kind of which is rarely seen these days and was therefore quite a risk for the independent financiers itself – left a sour taste. The irony is, Wright is a big action movie buff and actually contributed a tongue-in-cheek question to Sly Stallone in the AICN Q&As. I doubt he would have endorsed all his supporters spiteful attacks at the ‘competition.’
I’m not even sure I was throwing that out there as a reason why the movie under performed, it’s just the reason I was a little more hesitant to go. My personal experiences with some of the more trumped up genre film properties have been less than stellar. It’s probably not a fair blanket state to make, but hey, the rotten tastes leave a lasting sense memory.
Scott Pilgrim was effing awesome! I can’t believe it failed at the box office… that’s sad
I really think one of the biggest issues was the trailer. The wife and I see a lot of movies and the trailer just didn’t work for us. We never heard of Scott Pilgrim so the trailer was all we had to go on.
I don’t think the issue was that moviegoers didn’t know what it was about but rather the exact opposite problem. The commercials for the movie sold it solely on its concept and the unappealing concept coupled with Michael Cera as the lead sunk it at the box office. If the commercials had been more successful at giving a sense of the movie’s wit and humor I think it would have been more appealing.
Try not to be so smug next time, Net Nerds.
…said another smug Net Nerd.
Scott Pilgrim will do fine. It will pick up masses of boxoffice on good word of mouth, and will (pardon the pun) kick ass on DVD release. I wouldn’t worry in the slightest about Cera or Wright’s futures.
I think you nailed all 3 reasons. But, #1 is so much huger than the rest. I like Cera. I do. But, he’s a character actor, not a star. This film needed a star. Imaging John Cusack in his prime as Scott Pilgrim? This film is a huge hit…and, frankly, a better movie for it.
That sounds like a terrible idea.
The screening I tried to get into at the Arclight in LA was nearly sold out Saturday night. I think this may do well in urban markets. Which brings up the real culprit: the movie is very highly stylized and movies like this almost never reach a wide audience. Grindhouse is the most recent example of a highly stylized film that the average person can’t make heads ot tails of.
I’ve written this many times today, but no more nerdy charisma free leads as action stars. The only time Cera and Schwartman would ever fight irl is over the last scarf or pair of skinny jeans in a boutique. Those 2 have the emotional range and hotness of Terri Schaivo
Maybe the problem is the number of preview screenings? Left me questioning if there would actually be anybody left to actually buy a ticket come the release date….
I worry about any movie desperate enough to put on events and throw parties at comic-con. There seems to be a type of movie that throws tons of money at ad buys on geek sites in order to be loved. As someone that didn’t care for kick-ass and hated Grindhouse, it has gotten to the point where a movie with this much nerd-hype is something that I might check out on video, probably from the library where I’m not spending any money. If Tron bombs, will studios still blow wads of cash trying to buy love at comic-con?
Just saw it! Brilliant achievement – the special effects are amazing, absolutely groundbreaking. It has a look and feel that is incredibly original and ‘new’. I would have liked a little more ‘cool’ from Cera, but there were elements of …that. (Youth in Revolt was awesome!) The cast were mostly flawless – talented actors. My main gripe was the repetition of the storyline, not a fan of the comics, by Evil Ex #3, you think, wow there’s still 4 more. I don’t agree with elements of the article, specifically the demo. It feels older than that – this is certainly not for kids (it’s R rated), and it’s lovely, subtle nods back to 90′ pop-culture should place it at 25-35 year olds. I don’t think it’s a heavy male skew either, as he female characters are strong and well-rounded and identifiable for women. Also, this was a somewhat underground comic series with a die-hard cult (but smallish) following, so I wouldn’t have expected big numbers. Finally, I planned to see Eat, Pray, Love this weekend so I could be awe-inspired by the locations and ultimately inspired to get off my butt and get back for a long jaunt through Europe and Asia again soon. BUT the great reviews, online buzz and trailers for Pilgrim sucked me in – and I’m happy they did! (she finally stops, catches breath….LOL)
I enjoyed Pilgrim more than almost any movie I’ve seen this summer. Visually it demands a big screen experience and it was funny and sweet.
Universal dropped the ball on the marketing badly though. This should have been platformed out of major markets and perhaps even started on the art house circuit. This is the definition of a word of mouth movie and expecting it to land in theatres like a champ was setting it up for what happened.
This movie should have been all over the gamer sites and media too. I don’t recall that it was despite its presence on the movie geek online circuit.
I’m sure Wright feels a twinge of whatever today but he has no need to and I think Universal’s public support of the movie so far is something to take heart in. The movie will find its audience I’m certain it just wasn’t going to happen in 3 days at the airport cinemas.
The numbers are surprisingly low. We could spend all day interpeting them. But it’s a little unwise to write it off after three opening days. In fact, one recent film of note — no need to name names — took more on its second weekend than on its first. Won’t happen with Scott Pilgrim, but it’s early days, anyway.
I’m not sure I really understand this article. It says the failure of an adapted graphic novel will prevent studio execs from wanting to make original movies? I don’t see the correlation.
And we can all agree Michael Cera’s act is up. His style of “comedy” was only going to last so long before it annoyed America. Also unfortunately for him Jesse Eisenburg does the same thing, but does it a lot better.
And to say that this movie has the potential to be as popular as Fight Club and Office Space because it bombed at the box office is asinine. If that’s the case, then there’s still hope for Gigli to catch on.
Ben, I think what the article is saying is that films that go on to achieve cult status often start out as underperformers. Not that every film that flops is the next big thing. Having seen Scott Pilgrim, I can attest to its potential to live on for many years as a beloved classic. Have you seen it? If not, I doubt you can logically disagree.
shawshank redemption, citizen kane and its a wonderfull life also bombed at the box office.
I have heard the Jesse Eisenberg – Michael Cera comparison too many times. They really don’t act alike. I like them both. While it’s true that they could fill similar roles, but they bring very different sensibilities to their characters. A Zombieland with Michael Cera would be very different than with Eisenberg, just like putting Eisenberg in something like Youth in Revolt would’t have worked at all.
I don’t quite get your meaning when you say:
“Granted, inventive fare such as “District 9” or “Inception” can still break through (for numerous reasons, mind you), but this is just more evidence for corporate higher ups to put the kibosh on more original material.”
Do you mean original in the sense of “innovative”? Because I think the baggage that movies based on comic books carry is different from the obstacles a wholly original screenplay such as Inception might face. In a sense, Scott Pilgrim is closer to Eat, Pray, Love than Inception, because they both come with a fervently adoring fan base with a picture in their minds of what the movie will/should be. That can’t really be said of District 9 or Inception, which came to us brand new and ready to be discovered.
Personally, while I’m bummed Scott Pilgrim didn’t have a better box office, I’m more interested in the fate of the original screenplay than the fate of the “based on the book/graphic novel/board game/Esquire article” screenplay. I hope Scott Pilgrim does well overall, because it looks fun and I love Edgar Wright’s work, but if it doesn’t, I won’t be overly worried.
(Also, and this is perhaps something that will differ by region, but I find the movie theaters in my city to be unbearable on the weekends – filled with teenagers talking on their cell phones and families of 10 bringing their 3-year olds to R-rated fare. This may be partly due to the heavy marketing that is done to teens, but it means I do not go to opening weekend movies. So, while I’m sure that marketing is good for the movie industry overall, it has contributed to making the movie theater a less inviting place for people outside that demographic. Now, kindly get off my lawn.)
The writer keeps saying hollywood needs more ‘original’ fair. Ie the point of this artcicle is a pondering as to why not just Scott Pilgrim didnt do well at the BO but why other more ‘original’ movies havnt either. first off. almost every movie listed as ‘original’ is an adaptation of a comic book. Watchmen is 20 plus years old! It’s thematically about the cold war! Second, a statement like, “The concept works in a graphic novel.” is bogus in my opinion. I’ve read Scott Pilgrim. I never liked it. But I’m not a teenager. Im a mature person who’s idea of a real comic book involves art that doesnt look like flash animation threw up a manga. Kick Ass was also – not good. My feeling is that Pilgrim is just the first sign that there is a digital divide growing. Just because something trends well on this box here – doesnt mean its good.
There are more idiots in the world then refined readers or movie goers. The more we rely on BO numbers to validate our likes and dislikes – the more crapy homogonized action/psudointelectual pop non sense we’ll get.
You said exactly what I was thinking while reading this article.
you spelled nonsense wrong
and doesn’t
and it’s
and than
and crappy
and homogenized
grade: f—
My only disagreement here is that this isn’t some edgy Indie movie. it’s not something “different”. it is yet another comic book/graphic novel movie and they have grown OLD. this IS a case of Hollywood doing the same ole same ole. Granted this was done really really well, but these movies are now tiring.
I have to disagree. SP is not like any other comic book movie.
I really wanted to see it this weekend but couldn’t drag my girlfriend anywhere near it. I liked the ads for it, and never read the “graphic novel” aka compiled comic book series, but the ads definitely turned off the female demo. I’m gonna have to go see it on a bro-date.
The reason why I didn’t go see Scott Pilgrim is because I don’t know who the f*** Scott Pilgrim is. I assumed it was some teeny bopper movie and the last thing I need is to sit in a theatre for 2 hours with a bunch of loud mouth teens. I’ll check it out once it hits DVD.
Who, exactly, was I supposed to run to the theaters and see? The dweebie guy, or the hard-ass girl who made all the awful decisions in her past relationships?
This movie didn’t generate any interest for me – it’s like Seinfeld. There was no one to “root” for.
Funny you should say that as the movie actually had a Seinfeld sequence with the theme music and laugh track.
Two reasons why this movie failed
1. The advertising sucked
2. Micheal Cera
I am totally interested in seeing this movie, however, I am a middle-aged woman and have no desire to sit in a theater where the crowd is mostly teen to early 20s. Not that this is a bad, unruly audience but more like I would stick out. Ergo, I will wait for it on DVD.
I just saw this movie yesterday! I thought it was a great movie :]
Youth is Revolt was HORRIBLE. But other than that, I don’t mind Michael Cera movies. I liked the trailer for this movie, but I am not going to see it theaters. It’s not that kind of movie. Oh, and to release it same week as Expendables, a movie people have been talking about for over a year now… not a smart move.
sorry, but this feels like it was written by some kid who just got out of highschool and has little to no experience with journalism. its like i am reading a blog.
What’s that word that starts with a “b” after the slash after dot com?
Isn’t one of the biggest films of the summer Inception? An original film? Wasn’t the biggest film of all time Avatar? An original film?
Ummm… Avatar was about the most unoriginal piece of crap I’ve ever seen.
What movie critics think is pretty much irrelevant. A lot of them didn’t like the animated film “Astro Boy”. I took my kids to see it anyway and we all loved it. It was great-looking, had a solid, well-told story and a very endearing central character. Beat the crap out of the last few Shrek movies and ALL of the Madagascars. And yet movie critics dissed it. Screw them. Maybe Scott Pilgrim is good, maybe not, but if I decide to see it, it won’t be because some movie critic loved it.
I knew this was a good film, but still didn’t want to see it. Why? Because I need more than gimmickry to get me into a theater. Unless I know I’m going to laugh, and laugh hard, or am going to get a good story thrown my way, I ain’t going. Uni’s marketing campaign was a flop. Let an audience discover a film’s innovations, don’t shove them in the trailer and expect people to swoon. Universal = NBC = Jay Leno = Morons. Plain & simple.
I saw and loved it. I am 40 and never read any of the comics. It is nice to see something a little different. I don’t need any more Saws or creative reimaginings of 80’s movies I liked. Keep up with the originality.
Not every original idea comes from a comic book.
Why not flip the question around and ask: “Why did you expect it to succeed?”
Maybe they shouldn’t have released the tie in video game exclusively on the videogame system with the smallest installed base. The only people who saw this own a PS3. Videogames are a wierd place and ppl that don’t own a PS3 tuned out as soon as it was made clear that the game was only coming out on PS3. If their target audience was 25 and under males they should have relized this.
It’s going to be on the 360 Marketplace too.
There are problems with releasing games on mutiple platforms like that. The contract to get a game on the PSN(Playstation Network) forbids you to make the game multi-platform for a certain amount of time. I think the xbox rules are more lax though. The game is coming to xbox soon.