‘White Ribbon’ and ‘A Prophet’ make Oscar’s Foreign Language Film Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nine semi-finalists — for lack of a better term — for the Best Foreign Language Film category.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by country, are:

Argentina, “El Secreto de Sus Ojos,” Juan Jose Campanella, director

Australia, “Samson & Delilah,” Warwick Thornton, director

Bulgaria, “The World Is Big and Salvation Lurks around the Corner,” Stephan Komandarev, director

France, “Un Prophète,” Jacques Audiard, director

Germany, “The White Ribbon,” Michael Haneke, director

Israel, “Ajami,” Scandar Copti and Yaron Shani, directors

Kazakhstan, “Kelin,” Ermek Tursunov, director

The Netherlands, “Winter in Wartime,” Martin Koolhoven, director

Peru, “The Milk of Sorrow,” Claudia Llosa, director

In an extraordinarily long process, the Foreign Language Film nominations for 2009 are again being determined in two phases.

The Phase I committee, consisting of several hundred Los Angeles-based members, screened the initial 65 eligible films between mid-October and January 16. The group”s top six choices, augmented by three additional selections voted by the Academy”s Foreign Language Film Award Executive Committee, constitute this new shortlist.

These nine semi-finalists will be winnowed down to the five nominees by specially invited committees in New York and Los Angeles. They will spend Friday, January 29, through Sunday, January 31, viewing three films each day and then casting their ballots.

The 82nd Academy Awards nominations will be announced bright and early on Tuesday, February 2, 2010, at 5:30 a.m. PT.

As the season heats up, look for breaking awards season news and commentary daily on Awards Campaign. For the latest, follow @HitFixGregory on Twitter.