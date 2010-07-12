Usher, Lady A, Justin Bieber top 2010 best-selling albums and singles list

Pop music is alive and well, just ask Justin Bieber, B.o.B. or Ke$ha. All scored at least two titles in Nielsen SoundScan”s tally of top selling albums and songs for the first half of 2010, according to Billboard.

As we previously reported, Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” is the top selling album of the year through the week ending July 4. The country album has sold almost a million more copies than its closest competitor, Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0.” The power of Bieber is strong: the teen moppet is the only artist to place two albums in the top10 as his “My World” lands at No. 9. If there were any doubt that Enimem was back, consider that his “Recovery” lands at No. 5, after only two weeks of release.

Rock music is completely left out of the top 10 selling albums, although Train”s “Hey Soul Sister,” lands at No. 1 for the best-selling single so far. B.o.B. is looking like a shoo-in for a best new artist Grammy nod with two tunes in the top 10.

TOP ALBUMS

Lady Antebellum, “Need You Now,” 2.35 million

Justin Bieber, “My World 2.0,” 1.39 million

Sade, “Soldier of Love,”1.21 million

Lady GaGa, “The Fame,” 1.15 million

Eminem, “Recovery,” 1.09 million

Usher, “Raymond V. Raymond,” 898,000

The Black Eyed Peas, “The E.N.D.,”853,000

Ke$ha, “Animal,” 813,000

Justin Bieber, “My World,” 710,000

Drake, “Thank Me Later,” 709,000

DIGITAL TRACKS

Train, “Hey, Soul Sister,” 3.38 million

Usher feat. Will.I.Am, “OMG,” 2.63 million

The Black Eyed Peas, “Imma Be,” 2.58 million

Lady Antebellum, “Need You Now,” 2.57 million

Taio Cruz feat. Ludacris, “Break Your Heart,” 2.53 million

Ke$ha, “Tik Tok,” 2.53 million

B.O.B feat. Hayley Williams, “Airplanes,” 2.45 million

Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dogg, “California Gurls,” 2.39 million

B.O.B. feat. Bruno Mars, “Nothin” On You,” 2.30 million

Justin Bieber feat. Ludacris, “Baby,” 2.17 million