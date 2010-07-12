Usher, Lady A, Justin Bieber top 2010 best-selling albums and singles list

#Lady Gaga #Eminem
07.12.10 8 years ago

Pop music is alive and well, just ask  Justin Bieber, B.o.B. or Ke$ha. All scored at least two titles in Nielsen SoundScan”s tally of top selling albums and songs for the first half of 2010, according to Billboard.

As we previously reported, Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” is the top selling album of the year through the week ending July 4.  The country album has sold almost a million more copies than its closest competitor, Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0.” The power of Bieber is strong: the teen moppet is the only artist to place two albums in the top10 as his “My World” lands at No. 9. If there were any doubt that Enimem was back, consider that his “Recovery” lands at No. 5, after only two weeks of release.

Rock music is completely left out of the top 10 selling albums, although Train”s “Hey Soul Sister,” lands at No. 1 for the best-selling single so far. B.o.B. is looking like a shoo-in for a best new artist Grammy nod with two tunes in the top 10.

TOP ALBUMS

Lady Antebellum, “Need You Now,” 2.35 million
Justin Bieber, “My World 2.0,” 1.39 million
Sade, “Soldier of Love,”1.21 million
Lady GaGa, “The Fame,” 1.15 million
Eminem, “Recovery,” 1.09 million
Usher, “Raymond V. Raymond,” 898,000
The Black Eyed Peas, “The E.N.D.,”853,000
Ke$ha, “Animal,” 813,000
Justin Bieber, “My World,” 710,000
Drake, “Thank Me Later,” 709,000

DIGITAL TRACKS

Train, “Hey, Soul Sister,” 3.38 million
Usher feat. Will.I.Am, “OMG,” 2.63 million
The Black Eyed Peas, “Imma Be,” 2.58 million
Lady Antebellum, “Need You Now,” 2.57 million
Taio Cruz feat. Ludacris, “Break Your Heart,” 2.53 million
Ke$ha, “Tik Tok,” 2.53 million
B.O.B feat. Hayley Williams, “Airplanes,” 2.45 million
Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dogg, “California Gurls,” 2.39 million
B.O.B. feat. Bruno Mars, “Nothin” On You,” 2.30 million
Justin Bieber feat. Ludacris, “Baby,” 2.17 million

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lady Gaga#Eminem
TAGSB.o.BBLACK EYED PEASdrake justin bieberEminemLady AntebellumLADY GAGAtop sellers 2010

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP