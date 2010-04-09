Who will be No. 1 on the album chart next week? Usher, Slash or Justin Bieber?

Look for Usher and his protégé, Justin Bieber, to switch positions on the album chart next week as Bieber”s “My World 2.0” scampers back to the top of the Billboard 200 and Usher”s “Raymond v. Raymond” drops to No. 2 after its stunning kickoff sales week of close to 350,000. Both fall off considerable, but still sell respectably. To put it in perspective, the combined total sales prediction of all albums in next week”s Top 10 is less than what Usher and Bieber sold together last week.

Slash”s self-titled set, which features Ozzy Osbourne, Iggy Pop, Chris Cornell, Dave Grohl, Kid Rock and the Black Eyed Peas’ Fergie, will be next week”s highest debut, coming in at No. 3 with sales of around 60,000, according to Hits Daily Double . The only other top 10 debut will be Madonna”s CD/DVD for “The Sticky & Sweet Tour,” which will take a bow around No. 7.

With a few days left to count, at this point, the rest of the Top 10 looks like it will round out with “Now 33” hanging strong at No. 4, Lady Antebellum, this year”s top seller so far, at No. 5, Monica at No. 6, Lady GaGa at No. 8, Bieber”s “My World” at No. 9 and Erykah Badu at No. 10. We”ll see if Bieber”s “Saturday Night Live” performance April 11 gives him a boost, but probably not until the following week-unless he is so inspiring that fans rush to buy his set before SoundScan closes out the sales week on Sunday.