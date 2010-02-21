Who will top the Billboard 200? Does Sade stay at No. 1

02.22.10 8 years ago

Look for Sade and Lady Antebellum to duke it out for the top spot on this week”s album chart. Going into the weekend, Sade had a slight lead, but that was before Lady A”s Friday appearance on “Oprah,” which has the power to motivate CD buyers in great numbers.  Either way, both acts will top out around 180,000 or so, predicts Hits Daily Double.

As we reported last week, Feb. 21″s release slate was the weakest in weeks, so don”t look for anything new to come into the Top 10 (or top 20, for that matter). Instead, we”ll see a little reshuffling of the deck chairs by the main players this week, but that”s it.

After the top two spots, look for Susan Boyle to have a nice little ride back up to No. 3. We don”t know why, but our guess is that folks used Valentine”s Day gift certificates to go out and spread the love for Boyle.

R&B singer Jaheim and country crooner Josh Turner, both of whom debuted in the top 5 last week, stay in the top 10, although Mary J. Blige may spoil it for either one of the newbies by pushing her way back into the Top 10. Otherwise, Lady Gaga”s “The Fame” will likely be at No. 4, the Black Eyed Peas” “The E.N.D.” at No. 5 and Lil Wayne”s “Rebirth” at No. 6.

TAGSJosh Turnerlady atebellummMary J BligeoprahSadeSUSAN BOYLE

