Will the Wachowskis play Robin ‘Hood’ with Will Smith?

I’m one of the critics who went on the record to defend “Speed Racer” when the film was released a few years ago, and I am confident that the film will grow in esteem over the years.Â I am very curious to see how the Wachowskis overcome the baggage that has become attached to their names, and I’m confident they can do it.Â
An important step may be the production of the film “Hood,” which was just set up at Warner Bros.Â Described as a “modern urban” version of the classic “Robin Hood” story, the most intriguing thing about the way the movie’s coming together is the missed opportunity that the Wachowskis appear to be revisiting here.
Did you know Will Smith was very nearly Neo opposite Sean Connery as Morpheus in “The Matrix”?Â How do you feel about that as an alternate version of the movie?Â Can you imagine it?
If Will Smith wants to play a modern urban Robin Hood for the Wachowskis, I think that sounds like a great match, a great team-up, and it’s exciting to think about what might result from that collaboration.Â It sounds like the script is done, and with Warner Bros. coming onboard, this may come together quickly.
This is by far the most commercial thing we’ve heard the Wachowski name attached to since “Speed Racer” tanked.Â They’ve been tinkering with the secret film “Cobalt Neural 9,” which has been described as a “gay Iraqi love story,” shooting test footage for the film with actors like Arianna Huffington and Jesse Ventura.Â I’m very curious about that one, if only to see them return to the notion of sexual politics on film for the first time since “Bound.”Â Obviously, Lana Wachowski’s voice in a picture like that is one that doesn’t really exist elsewhere in the mainstream, and I’m really curious to see if they’re able to release a film like that without the conversation around the movie becoming disgusting and juvenile.Â They’re also looking to produce an adaptation of the David Mitchell novel “Cloud Atlas,” and Natalie Portman recently confirmed her own involvement in that.Â They wrote the adaptation, but it looks like they’re not going to direct it, which leaves them open to jump into “Hood” sooner rather than later.
Whatever happens, I just want these guys to keep working.Â They are defined for many viewers by the “Matrix” movies, but I think they’re capable of so much more, and I’m curious to see if that potential translates into something exciting.Â If anyone can take a basic premise like that, one that’s certainly been tried before in various ways (“Robin and the 7 Hoods,” anyone?), and turn it into something special, it would be them.Â This is one to pay attention to as it makes it was from script to screen, so expect more news on it here at HitFix in the future.
Im with you Drew, the Brothers have a lot to offer in that they seem to do things so very differently than everyone else. I also love Speedracer and have watched it several times since its release. Its also the movie I use to gauge how impressive a high def set is. Such a vibrant movie. For sure ahead of its time.
The Matrix with Will Smith? It’s hard to imagine. If we got the kind of performance Smith gave us in I Am Legend, that would be one thing. But all I can think of with ID4-style Smith is a bad parody…
I wonder why that didn’t happen? People weren’t ready for Black netJesus?
I simply LOVE “Speed Racer”, and, while I understand why it bombed at the box oficce (it is not exactly easy to market), what’s beyond me is why people who actually saw it did not like.
Every techinical aspect of the movie is simply stunning, but the way the story is structured and told is no small feat. Just watch the first 15 minutes or so, and then get me another writer or director who can be as concise and playful as the same time, without losing the necessary emotional resonance.
To me, one of the VERY BEST films from the last decade, and, of course, the most underrated.
I totally agree. I understand why Speed Racer is not everyone’s cup of tea, but I was sold on the aesthetic at the very beginning, between young Speed’s imaginary race with the doodle drivers and the supersaturated colors once he’s outside the classroom. And the flashback/set-up and flashforward/conversation when he turns down Royalton are just some of the most fun with structure that I can think of having seen in the past few years.
Honestly, I’m still waiting for them to follow up on all the promise they showed on Bound. That was a debut on par with Blood Simple.
I was about to be like “who’s Lana Wachowski?” but I did wisely did some google/wiki and man… I think I missed an episode in THAT story
I’m actually concerned about them doing Cloud Atlas. I don’t think they have anything like the subtlety needed for that project, and the fact that it’s turning into a star-studded vanity project is worrying. It hasn’t even started and it’s already bloated with big names like an 70s or 80s mini-series.
I think Warner Bros. is missing a huge opportunity in not making this a Green Arrow film. It would be a cool idea to slip the idea of Hood as a vehicle for a GA. Supermax is obviously going nowhere and Warners wants to use the DC brand to the fullest, this would seem like a slam dunk idea.