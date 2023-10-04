Here Are The Aftershock Festival Set Times For 2023

Aftershock Festival is kicking off in Sacramento, California this weekend, and has a lineup filled with a ton of bands to rock out to. For those who are going, here’s what to know about the set times for a few of each day’s key acts.

Coheed and Cambria at 4:50-5:35 (Jack Daniel’s) Megadeth at 5:40-6:30 (Shockwave) Limp Bizkit at 6:35-7:35 (Jack Daniel’s) Godsmack at 7:40-8:50 (Shockwave) Tool at 8:55-10:45 (Jack Daniel’s)

White Reaper at 2:25-2:55 p.m. (Shockwave stage) Pennywise at 3:30-4:10 (Shockwave) AFI at 4:15-5:00 (Jack Daniel’s stage) Pantera at 6:00-7:15 (Jack Daniel’s) Senses Fail at 7:15-8:10 (DWPresents stage) Incubus at 7:20-8:20 (Shockwave) L7 at 8:20-9:10 (Coors Light stage) Avenged Sevenfold at 8:25-9:55 (Jack Daniel’s)

Saturday, October 7

Babymetal at 4:45-5:30 (Shockwave)

Corey Taylor at 5:35-6:20 (Jack Daniel’s)

Parkway Drive at 6:25-7:15 (Shockwave)

311 at 7:20-8:15 (Jack Daniel’s)

The Amity Affliction at 7:40-8:20 (Coors Light)

Turnstile at 8:20-9:20 (Shockwave)

Korn at 9:20-10:45 (Jack Daniel’s)

Sunday, October 8

Mayday Parade at 2:05-2:35 (Shockwave)

Daughtry at 3:05-3:35 (Shockwave)

Dance Gavin Dance at 4:35-5:20 (Shockwave)

Movements at 5:25-6:10 (Coors Light)

Rancid at 5:25-6:15 (Jack Daniel’s)

Queens Of The Stone Age at 6:20-7:20 (Shockwave)

Guns N’ Roses at 7:25-10:25 (Jack Daniel’s)

Tickets for the fest are still available, including 4-day General Admission and VIP passes, as well as single-day tickets. Check out the complete set times for Aftershock Festival, along with more information, here.

