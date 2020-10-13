After gaining a niche following with through her EPs Patched Up and Loveworm, Beabadoobee is getting ready to lean more into her alt-rock sound with her upcoming debut album Fake It Flowers. The LP arrives on Friday, so to give fans one last taste of the release, Beabadoobee shared the noisy track “Together” alongside a ’90s-inspired video.

Directed by Bedroom, the visual is meant to emulate MTV-era videos. Beabadoobee appears on the fuzzy screen in a grudge-inspired get-up. The singer and her band keep things energetic with aptly-timed head bangs and thrashing dance moves.

Speaking about the single in a statement alongside the video’s release, Beabadoobee said, “This song is about the dependency you have with someone and missing that when you’re away and learning to be by yourself. It’s written from that point when you’re feeling alone and thinking everything is better when you’re with that other person.”

“Together” marks the eighth track the singer has released this year alone, and the fifth official single off of Fake It Flowers. The single follows Beabadoobee’s recent tracks “Care,” “Worth It,” “Sorry,” and “How Was Your Day,” all of which arrived alongside cinematic visuals.

Watch Beabadoobee’s “Together” video above.

Fake It Flowers is out 10/16 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.