Wednesday, June 21, is officially the first day of summer. Beck and Phoenix released their single “Odyssey” right on time: It’s an empowered, shimmering anthem begging to be blared with the windows down and sure to be a fixture during their upcoming co-headlining Summer Odyssey Tour.

Summery imagery is laced throughout the song’s lyrics, with verses like, “Somewhere / We’ll fall into the ocean / I’ll be there / On an odyssey in the sun.” Beck and Phoenix’s Tommy Mars handle lead vocals, blending seamlessly to create an utterly pleasant sonic palette.

An accompanying press release accurately describes “Odyssey” as “the spontaneous and perfect theme song” for the Summer Odyssey Tour, which was announced in January and is set to begin on August 1 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will hit 19 cities, including back-to-back shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on August 15-16 and a September 9 date at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

The alternating openers for the Summer Odyssey Tour are Jenny Lewis, Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe. Find all of the dates here.

Before “Odyssey,” Beck dropped “Thinking About You,” his first solo original track since 2019. Phoenix dropped their latest album, Alpha Zulu, last fall.

Listen to “Odyssey” above.