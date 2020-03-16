Over the course of his presidential campaign, Bernie Sanders has earned the support of a lot of people in the music community, including Halsey, Public Enemy, Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, The Strokes, Ratboys, Cardi B, and others. Now he is also getting assists from Neil Young, Free Nationals, and My Morning Jacket leader Jim James, but they’ll be helping in a different way.

The three acts are set to appear at a “digital rally” for Sanders, since the coronavirus has discouraged public gatherings like a traditional rally. Free Nationals and James will perform, while Young and Daryl Hannah will make appearances during the rally, which will be broadcast on Sanders’ site on Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. EST.

Kelsey Gonzalez of Free Nationals said in a statement, “His progressive positions on universal healthcare, immigration and education make him the clear choice for us in the primaries. We’re looking forward to supporting him tomorrow.”

James also said, “There are so many of us that just want to find common ground with all living beings so that we can move forward together as a world to live in peace, good health, and equality. Bernie speaks and lives the truth and has worked his entire life fighting for truth and justice — bringing people together for the common good and that is why I believe he can help unite us now.”

Meanwhile, Young lauded Sanders earlier this month, saying, “I support Bernie because I listen to what he says. Every point he makes is what I believe in. Every one.”

