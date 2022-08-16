All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.
Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got new music from Death Cab For Cutie, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Broken Bells, Alvvays, and more.
Death Cab For Cutie — “Foxglove Through The Clearcut”
Prolific West Coast indie rockers Death Cab For Cutie continue rolling out their upcoming album, Asphalt Meadows. Their latest track “Foxglove Through The Clearcut” leans experimental for Death Cab, opening with lead singer Ben Gibbard delivering a spoken word poem about movement and the unknown over a cascading array of instruments.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs — “Burning”
Death Cab weren’t the only early aughts group to drop new music this week. Yeah Yeah Yeahs returned with “Burning,” the second single off their upcoming album Cool It Down. The song is slow, cinematic, and relatively sparse save for a fuzzy electric guitar and urgent violins. According to singer Karen 0, the song was inspired by a house fire she experienced as a teenager which thankfully left most of her sentimental belongings intact. “If the world is on fire I hope the most beloved stay protected and that we do all we can to protect what we cherish most in this life,” she said.
Alvvays — “Easy On Your Own?”
Canadian rockers Alvvays are readying their upcoming LP, Blue Rev, sharing the rolling new track “Easy On Your Own?” to celebrate. The soaring, breezy tune points to what seems like a strong project from the band. It reflects on lead singer Molly Rankin’s life choices, opening with a line about dropping out of college as she continues to wonder if life will be more carefree in the future.
Broken Bells — “Saturdays”
It’s been a while since the last Broken Bells album, the acclaimed project between The Shins’ James Mercer and Danger Mouse’s Brian Burton, but that changed this week when the duo unveiled the catchy number “Saturdays.” Pulling inspiration from ’60s psychedelia, “Saturdays” features washed out guitars, swirling synths, and groovy riffs to tease the group’s recently announced Into The Blue.
The Big Pink – “Rage”
Exactly 10 years since the The Big Pink last released an album, the band are finally gearing up for their next project. Mixing nostalgia and hypnotic chords, The Big Pink share “Rage,” a song about struggling with love, life, and the state of the world. “It’s really a ‘f*ck you!’ track,” lead singer Robbie Furze said about the track.
The Dare — “Girls”
After making music under the moniker Turtlenecked, Brooklyn-based musician Harrison Patrick Smith presents his new project The Dare with the hooky single “Girls.” The electrifying track channels catchy ’90s brit pop and is an ode to all kinds of cool girls everywhere; the girls who smoke cigs in the club, the girls who hate cops, and all other girls in general.
Quinn Christopherson — “Celine”
In the midst of opening for Julien Baker, Sharon Van Etten, and Angel Olsen on their joint tour, Quinn Christopherson shares the vibrant new track “Celine.” A heartwarming and positive anthem, “Celine” was inspired by a compliment his mother received during her karaoke set.
Disq — “If Only”
Wisconsin-based art rockers Disq recently kicked off their Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet album rollout with the playful lead single “Cujo Kiddies.” Now, they’re back and taking things in a more wistful direction with “If Only,” a song inspired by moody late ’90s indie rock and is a cinematic number meant to pull on your heartstrings.
Blackstarkids — “Sex Appeal”
After getting a taste of stardom with their 2020 breakout album and 2021 follow up, prolific trio Blackstarkids are at it again with “Sex Appeal.” The fun-loving song expertly combines notes of nostalgia and futurism, paying homage to throwback stars like Neptunes, Timbaland, and Missy Elliott while infusing modern confidence over a blend of synth-pop and trip-hop.
NNAMDÏ — “Anti”
NNAMDÏ invites us to Please Have A Seat, relax, and enjoy his new song “Anti,” which expertly toes the line playful and unnerving. The song features a funk-infused rhythm and atmospheric beats juxtaposed by calming, cascading piano keys. Throughout the song, NNAMDÏ finds himself confronting his past and speaking to the anxiety that manifests in monotony.
