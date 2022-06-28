All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Soccer Mommy — Sometimes, Forever Soccer Mommy’s anticipated third studio album Sometimes, Forever is finally out. Featuring heavily layered production jam-packed with cascading melodies thanks to producer Oneohtrix Point Never, the album digs deeper into her grunge-inspired music with a modern-day spin. Songs like “Darkness Forever” adopt a masochist lens while others like “Feel It All The Time” are a bit more sunny and optimistic. MUNA — MUNA Indie pop trio MUNA has been making music since 2017, but officially earned their indie stripes when signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label. Since then, they’ve been releasing danceable tunes rife with summery synths and confident lyrics. This conviction is on full display on their self-titled third album, which is laced with shimmering chords and veiled lust.

Tim Heidecker — High School With his new album High School, Tim Heidecker drops his version of an autobiographical project filled with wistful, twangy, and confessional tracks. While funny at times, the project overall distances himself from his brand of weirdo comedy popularized by his breakout show Tim And Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!. Automatic — Excess LA trio Automatic bring riot grrrl revival with an ‘80s-inspired twist on their new album Excess. Fans of groups like Kraftwerk and Devo will love this conceptual and hard-rocking project. Armed with a sense of coy sarcasm, the LP critiques the mundanities of corporate culture and modern existence.

Alex G — “Runner” Prolific indie favorite Alex G looking to expand his reach with the forthcoming God Save The Animals, which was announced this week alongside the anthemic “Runner.” The laid-back song is both playful and charming and arrives just in time for summer. Stella Donnelly — “Flood” Aussie singer Stella Donnelly shared the enchanting title track off her upcoming album Flood this week. The song was written during a winter lockdown in Melbourne when it felt like a “flood of trauma” and everyone around her was struggling. Even still, the song has a hopeful air about it as she sings of being kind to strangers and holding onto ambition.

Gorillaz — “Crackerhead Island” Feat. Thundercat After kicking off their world tour, Gorillaz made a return with new music in the form of the Thundercat-featuring track “Crackerhead Island.” With funky instrumentals and a punchy rhythm, Thundercat’s influence on the track is clear, but it also sounds like a return to Blur’s pop-leaning Parklife era. Band member 2D said of “Cracker Island,” “It’s nice to be back, I’m well into our new tune, it brings back weird and scary memories of stuff that hasn’t happened yet.” First Aid Kit — “Angel” Breakout Swedish sister duo First Aid Kit decided to end their hiatus and return with new music in light of the events of the past few years. Their new anthem “Angel” showcases their signature harmonies over comforting chords. “Angel is a hopeful song, about accepting yourself and accepting other people even if you don’t always see eye to eye,” the band said about the song.

The Mars Volta — “Blacklight Shine” Nearly a decade after breaking up, The Mars Volta is making a triumphant return with the rhythmic number “Blacklight Shine.” Infused with Latin roots, punk, noise, and math rock, the song points to the possibility of a new The Mars Volta project on the horizon. Tianna Esperanza — “Princess Slit And The Raincoat Prince” Rising songwriter Tianna Esperanza is just around the corner from releasing a new album, which she previewed with the addictive single “Princess Slit And The Raincoat Prince.” Starting off sweet and slow, the song transforms into a hard-rocking anthem that acts as a tribute to individuality. The grandaughter of legendary UK punk outfit The Slits founder Paloma McLardy, Esperanza said: “I wanted to write a song that was an homage to my punk roots and one that celebrates queerness.”