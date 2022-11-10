Sega Bodega’s ‘Kepko’ Video Is A Trippy Night Out

Sega Bodega likes November. The genre-blurring UK artist released his well-received album Romeo last November, leading to a run of European and US tour dates earlier this year. And today (November 9), the producer dropped his first solo release since that album with “Kepko,” a high-octane electronic single arriving via his NUXXE label.

Directed by Sega Bodega and Lydia Ourahmane, the trippy video boasts cameos from the likes of Caroline Polachek, Uffie, and Virgen Maria. (Sega co-produced Polachek’s new single “Sunset.”) The tone is set immediately by a warning that the visual “may potentially trigger seizures” because of its glitchy and strobing nature. “Lydia’s camera is haunted,” Sega explained in a statement. “Everything we filmed went back into the laptop all destroyed and glitching like this — a gift.”

As the hyper beat mounts, we follow Sega on an adventurous night out — from a pulsating club to an abandoned playground.

“My new song is out everywhereeeeeee,” Sega wrote on Instagram. “This was sort of my only focus this summer and it really feels like how my summer felt. No idea how I’m gonna perform this one either but we’ll see how soon at these last romeo [sic] shows.”

Sega is scheduled to wrap up his Romeo era with three Romeo: The Final Act dates: November 22 in London, November 28 in Berlin, and December 4 in New York City. Learn more here.

Watch the “Kepko” video above.