Bo Burnham’s Inside is one of the year’s most talked-about comedy specials, and similarly, the soundtrack album, Inside (The Songs), is inarguably 2021’s biggest comedy album. It’s currently No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Albums chart and has been for 18 weeks, the entire time it’s been on the chart. It also became his first top-10 album on the all-genres Billboard 200 chart, achieving a peak at No. 7. Phoebe Bridgers also covered “That Funny Feeling” and her recording was one of the best-selling songs on the week of its release.

While Billboard thinks Inside (The Songs) is a comedy album, The Recording Academy doesn’t feel the same way: Billboard reports that the album was deemed ineligible to compete for the Best Comedy Album award at the 2022 Grammys. It will compete, however, for the Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media title.

Meanwhile, Inside (The Songs) was also submitted for Album Of The Year, while “All Eyes On Me” was submitted for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Song Written For Visual Media. Inside itself was also submitted for Best Music Film.

It remains to be seen what nominations Burnham will actually earn, as the list of Grammy nominees is set to be released on November 23.

This decision comes shortly after the Academy decided that Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed isn’t eligible for any country Grammys.