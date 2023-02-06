The 2023 Grammys featured several surprise winners. Many people tweeted their displeasure that Beyoncé didn’t win Album Of The Year for Renaissance over Harry Styles. But the most shocking category of the evening was Song Of The Year.

When Dr. Jill Biden, the First Lady Of The United States, opened the envelope and said, “‘Just Like That,'” the natural impulse was to wonder she had slipped into character and was about to deliver an And Just Like That… monologue as Carrie Bradshaw. But no.

Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” had won Song Of The Year over fellow nominees Adele (“Easy On Me”), Beyoncé (“Break My Soul”), DJ Khaled (“God Did“), Gayle (“ABCDEFU”), Styles (“As It Was“), Kendrick Lamar (“The Heart Part 5”), Lizzo (“About Damn Time”), Steve Lacy (“Bad Habit”), and Taylor Swift (“All Too Well [10 Minute Version]”).

Nobody was more surprised to hear Bonnie Raitt’s name than Bonnie Raitt:

Bonnie Raitt’s reaction to winning Song of the Year is everyone’s reaction to her winning Song of the Year #Grammys pic.twitter.com/HYcMZK00hc — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

The reaction on Twitter was aplenty. Some people poked fun at Raitt for winning such a stacked category, while others defended the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer’s honor:

you can delete a tweet slandering bonnie raitt but it will be remembered when you reach the gates of heaven — Jonny Auping (@JonnyAuping) February 6, 2023

I’m as confused as the rest of you and so is Bonnie Raitt but trust me Bonnie Raitt does fucking rule — a.b. (@AlannaBennett) February 6, 2023

To the sad people who’ve never heard of Bonnie Raitt: As my mother used to say, “They can make a whole new world out of stuff you don’t know about!”. — Jacquie (@Jacquie228) February 6, 2023

okay people not knowing who bonnie raitt is we need a vh1 based curriculum in our schools asap rocky — vampire workday (@imbobswaget) February 6, 2023

Bonnie Raitt when somebody try to help her write or produce pic.twitter.com/Ffbg5CRAUd — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) February 6, 2023

The music industry so easily discards its veterans; Happy for the the great Bonnie Raitt. — Mark Anthony Neal (@NewBlackMan) February 6, 2023

Anyone under 50 watching Bonnie Raitt take home song of the year #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/qN7qqrR2QE — A (@AceMoore21) February 6, 2023

I know y’all are not out here disrespecting Bonnie Raitt. She’s a legend. pic.twitter.com/t8mYH4hh93 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 6, 2023

Bonnie Raitt gets it, "ARE YOU SERIOUS" You can understand how weird this is and also understand that Bonnie Raitt fucking rules — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) February 6, 2023

Bonnie Raitt will get you crying about the one that got away right in the middle of CVS, give it up. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 6, 2023

Say what you will about Bonnie Raitt’s win, but this is refreshing as hell: pic.twitter.com/nzgQpjgrve — Patrick Crowley (@pcrowl) February 6, 2023

One of the great singers of all time.

One of the greatest guitarists ever.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” has won the Grammy Award for the Song of the Year. pic.twitter.com/Qpt7lnGSBT — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) February 6, 2023

The Bonnie Raitt slander on here tonight is out of control. I love Beyoncé and Lizzo but just because y’all don’t know a legend doesn’t mean she doesn’t deserve a Grammy. — ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) February 6, 2023

Love you Bonnie Raitt but why are all these delayed reactions so funny, they legit had no idea who just won 😭 pic.twitter.com/N2BdGc24Bc — Deni (@Denyy_B) February 6, 2023

Apparently Bonnie Raitt *did* give them something to talk about. — Eric Little (@SoCalEricLittle) February 6, 2023

Raitt also took home Grammys for Best Americana Performance (“Made Up Mind”) and Best American Roots Song (“Just Like That”), bringing her career total to 14.

Watch Raitt’s acceptance speech and post-victory interview below.

