Grammy Viewers Poked Fun At Bonnie Raitt's Shocking Win While Acknowledging Her Legendary Resume

The 2023 Grammys featured several surprise winners. Many people tweeted their displeasure that Beyoncé didn’t win Album Of The Year for Renaissance over Harry Styles. But the most shocking category of the evening was Song Of The Year.

When Dr. Jill Biden, the First Lady Of The United States, opened the envelope and said, “‘Just Like That,'” the natural impulse was to wonder she had slipped into character and was about to deliver an And Just Like That… monologue as Carrie Bradshaw. But no.

Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” had won Song Of The Year over fellow nominees Adele (“Easy On Me”), Beyoncé (“Break My Soul”), DJ Khaled (“God Did“), Gayle (“ABCDEFU”), Styles (“As It Was“), Kendrick Lamar (“The Heart Part 5”), Lizzo (“About Damn Time”), Steve Lacy (“Bad Habit”), and Taylor Swift (“All Too Well [10 Minute Version]”).

Nobody was more surprised to hear Bonnie Raitt’s name than Bonnie Raitt:

The reaction on Twitter was aplenty. Some people poked fun at Raitt for winning such a stacked category, while others defended the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer’s honor:

Raitt also took home Grammys for Best Americana Performance (“Made Up Mind”) and Best American Roots Song (“Just Like That”), bringing her career total to 14.

Watch Raitt’s acceptance speech and post-victory interview below.

