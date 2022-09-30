Paramore has officially kicked off their new era. Yesterday, the band premiered their new single — the title track to their upcoming sixth studio album, This Is Why . Ahead of the new album, Paramore will hit the road on a 12-date North American tour , kicking off in Bakersfield, CA this Sunday (October 2).

Who are the openers for Paramore’s 2022 tour?

Joining Paramore on select dates of their imminent tour are Claud, Ogi, Young The Giant, Japanese Breakfast, Faux Real, and Elke. Claud is a non-binary bedroom pop singer known for viral tracks like “Wish You Were Gay.”

Ogi is a smooth-vocalled R&B singer who has also opened for the likes of Mahalia and Snoh Aalegra.

Young The Giant has been active for nearly two decades, however, broke through in the early 2010s with their alt-rock single, “Cough Syrup.”

Japanese Breakfast is an indie-pop band fronted by Michelle Zauner. Their latest album, Jubilee, contains the song, “Be Sweet,” which has been featured on shows like The Sex Lives Of College Girls, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Heartbreak High. Additionally, Zauner authored a memoir last year, titled Crying In H-Mart.

Faux Real is an indie-pop duo comprised of Franco-American brothers Virgile and Elliott Arndt, whose catalog boasts several synth-heavy, dance-ready bops.

Elke’s sound is more rock-inspired, consisting of drum-and-guitar-driven songs and vivid descriptions of the human condition.

You can see who will be joining Paramore on which dates below.

This Is Why is out 2/10/2023 via Atlantic. You can pre-save it here.

