Dijon’s new album Absolutely is out now and racking up the accolades, so last night’s episode of The Tonight Show became the perfect showcase for both the album and the chaotic recording sessions that generated it. Replicating those sessions — which he previously recreated in the video for “Many Times” as well as the Absolutely short film — Dijon surrounds himself on stage with the cadre of musicians that contributed to the album for what essentially becomes a live jam sessions as much as a television debut performance.

While his Tonight Show performance may signal his arrival on the big stage, Dijon fans will have the opportunity to catch him on another set of stages this spring as he embarks on his first-ever headlining tour. Kicking off in Mesa, Arizona on March 30, the tour will span the US, eventually concluding at The Wiltern in Los Angeles in June. Parts of the tour will also see him supporting Bon Iver, as the established indie artist takes Dijon under his wing for the opening half of Dijon’s big US swing. You can find those dates below.

Watch Dijon’s Tonight Show performance of “Big Mike’s” above.

Dijon is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.